Ark Still Accumulating Novartis

#Novartis’s pipeline is deep and should give potential investors an idea of the timeline required for development of a drug for commercialization.

The company recently won a battle related to patent protection for its MS drug Gilenya. The drug generated $738 million in revenue in Q2, and the judgment protects it from generic competition through 2027.

Another reason to consider investing in pharmaceutical stocks is that they tend to pay dividends. Because Novartis is a Swiss company, it only pays an annual dividend. Depending on the jurisdiction this can be advantageous for tax purposes.

Novartis is harnessing the advances in analytics and has developed its own platform called Nerve Live.

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the bullish or bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

Novartis is currently 7.2% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend.

Volatility is low as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of Novartis at a relatively equal pace (neutral).

Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on Novartis and have had this outlook for the last 7 periods.

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 8 white candles and 2 black candles for a net of 6 white candles.

During the past 50 bars, there have been 32 white candles and 18 black candles for a net of 14 white candles.

A long upper shadow occurred.

This is typically a bearish signal (particularly when it occurs near a high price level, at resistance level, or when the security is overbought).