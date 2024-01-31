Wall Street Latest: FOMC $QQQ $MSFT $GOOGL

Wall Street Contracts on the Nasdaq 100 slipped 1.2%, while those on the S&P 500 retreated 0.5%. Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc., and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. dropped in premarket trading after their updates failed to match the market hype around tech megacaps and artificial intelligence that has helped drive the recent record-setting rally in US stocks.

Market analysts suggest that while the reported numbers are solid, the high expectations set by market participants pose a challenge. Peter Oppenheimer, Chief Global Equity Strategist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., expressed on Bloomberg Television, “These companies are generating fantastic revenue growth and are in a very strong position, but I think the upside from a market perspective in the short term was likely to be limited given the expectations that have been priced in.”

In other stock movements, Paramount Global soared 21% after media mogul Byron Allen made a $14.3 billion offer for the company. Tesla Inc. experienced a dip of as much as 3.4% after a Delaware judge struck down Elon Musk’s $55 billion pay package at the electric automaker.

Wall Street Earnings and Market Highlights:

Paramount Global receives a $14.3 billion offer from Byron Allen.

Novo Nordisk A/S becomes the second European company to reach a market value of $500 billion.

Hennes & Mauritz AB shares plunge 10% after missing profit estimates and CEO resignation.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is expected to maintain rates in a range of 5.25% to 5.5%, a 22-year high first reached in July.

Global Economic Outlook:

Novartis AG forecasts high single-digit earnings growth this year.

Samsung Electronics Co. posts its fourth straight quarter of profit decline in the holiday quarter.

Wall Street Market and Policy Expectations:

The Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision and accompanying statement are anticipated to be released at 2 p.m. in Washington, with Chair Jerome Powell holding a press conference 30 minutes later. Traders estimate a roughly 40% chance the central bank will lower rates for the first time in March.

Global Markets:

Japanese bond yields rise as the Bank of Japan signals a potential interest rate increase.

Chinese and Hong Kong stocks extend losses after another month of contraction in China’s factory activity.

Oil heads for its first monthly gain since September amid concerns about an escalation of attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

Wall Street Corporate Outlook:

Boeing announces earnings amid a US government safety probe.

Apple, Amazon, Meta, Deutsche Bank, and BNP Paribas are among companies reporting earnings.

Wall Street Market Moves:

S&P 500 futures fall 0.5%.

Nasdaq 100 futures fall 1.2%.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rise 0.2%.

The Stoxx Europe 600 rises 0.1%.

The MSCI World index remains little changed.

Currency and Commodity Update:

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index remains little changed.

Bitcoin falls 2.4% to $42,494.51.

West Texas Intermediate crude falls 1.1% to $76.96 a barrel.

Spot gold remains little changed.

As Wall Street awaits the FOMC decision, global markets respond to a mix of corporate earnings, economic data, and geopolitical concerns, shaping the day’s trading landscape. Investors closely watch key events for insights into market direction and potential shifts in monetary policy.

February’s stock market performance has a complicated history, with no clear-cut pattern of gains or losses. Here’s a breakdown of what we know:

Historically Average:

Over the long term, February has been a relatively flat month for stocks , with average returns near zero. Some data even suggests it’s one of the worst months in terms of average returns.

The S&P 500, a key benchmark index, has posted gains in about 60% of Februaries since 1990, but the median return is only about 0.85%.

Contrasting Views:

Some analysts consider February a “ pullback month ,” potentially following positive January returns with a correction or consolidation.

Others argue that February has become more bullish since the 1990s, with higher average returns and less volatility.

Factors to Consider:

Previous Market Performance: Negative Januaries are more likely to be followed by negative Februaries, but not always. Conversely, strong Januaries might not guarantee a positive February.

Economic conditions and geopolitical events: Global economic trends, interest rate decisions, and significant world events can significantly impact February's market performance.

Overall:

While February doesn’t offer a strong prediction for the stock market, understanding its historical trends and current economic context can help you make informed investment decisions.

Remember, past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results, and individual stock performance can vary widely within the overall market.

Here are some helpful resources for further research:

Active Trader Commentary: February stock market trends: https://us.etrade.com/knowledge/library/getting-started/stock-market-101

Investopedia: What to Expect for the Markets in February: https://www.investopedia.com/what-to-expect-for-the-markets-in-february-4586352

https://www.investopedia.com/what-to-expect-for-the-markets-in-february-4586352 Nasdaq: How Do Stocks Perform in March? After a Volatile February, Here’s What We Know: https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/index/spx

Wall Street’s Reaction to AI Company Earnings: A Premature Disappointment?

In recent premarket trading, there has been a notable dip in contracts on the Nasdaq 100 by 1.2%, and the S&P 500 by 0.5%, following earnings updates from prominent AI companies such as Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc., and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The market response has shown signs of disappointment, with these tech giants falling short of the considerable market hype surrounding AI and tech megacaps, which has fueled the recent record-setting rally in US stocks.

However, analysts argue that it might be premature for Wall Street to express disappointment in the earnings reported by AI companies. The AI sector, along with its tech counterparts, is still in the early stages of a transformative journey. While the reported numbers may not have met the sky-high expectations set by the market, it is crucial to consider the broader context of the AI industry.

Peter Oppenheimer, Chief Global Equity Strategist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., emphasized on Bloomberg Television, “These companies are generating fantastic revenue growth and are in a very strong position, but I think the upside from a market perspective in the short term was likely to be limited given the expectations that have been priced in.”

The AI sector has been a driving force behind the recent record-setting rally in US stocks, fueled by optimism around tech megacaps and advancements in artificial intelligence. These companies are at the forefront of developing cutting-edge technologies and solutions, and while the reported earnings may not have met the market’s sky-high expectations, the broader perspective suggests a long-term growth trajectory.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Chief Global Equity Strategist, Peter Oppenheimer, pointed out that these tech companies are indeed generating impressive revenue growth and are in strong positions. However, the challenge lies in managing the enormous expectations that have been factored into stock prices. The discrepancy between expectations and reported earnings doesn’t necessarily reflect a lack of potential in the AI industry but rather the need for a realistic assessment of the early stages of its development.

As the AI landscape continues to evolve, investors are urged to exercise patience and consider the long-term prospects of these companies. The AI business is poised for significant expansion, with various applications in areas such as machine learning, automation, and data analytics. The transformative impact of AI on industries ranging from healthcare to finance suggests that the current setbacks may be part of the learning curve in a rapidly advancing field.

Wall Street’s reaction to recent earnings may indicate short-term disappointment, it is crucial for investors to recognize that the AI industry is still in its infancy. The real potential of AI technologies is likely to unfold over the coming years, presenting opportunities for patient investors who see beyond immediate quarterly results and focus on the broader trajectory of innovation and growth in the AI sector.

Why the FOMC Matters: Tweaking Dials, Impacting Your Daily Life

Have you ever wondered why seemingly academic pronouncements from a group called the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) cause tremors in financial markets and ripples throughout your daily life? It’s because the FOMC, a powerful committee within the Federal Reserve, holds the keys to a crucial aspect of our economy: monetary policy.

Think of the FOMC as the central bank’s brain trust. These 12 individuals, led by the Fed Chair, gather eight times a year to ponder the economic landscape and make decisions about interest rates, influencing the cost of borrowing across the board. This, in turn, impacts a vast array of aspects in our lives.

Here’s how the FOMC’s decisions can affect you:

Your wallet: Lower interest rates make borrowing cheaper, meaning better deals on mortgages, car loans, and credit cards. Conversely, higher rates mean borrowing becomes more expensive, potentially slowing down spending and economic growth.

Lower interest rates make borrowing cheaper, meaning better deals on mortgages, car loans, and credit cards. Conversely, higher rates mean borrowing becomes more expensive, potentially slowing down spending and economic growth. Investment returns: Low rates can boost stock prices as companies have easier access to cheap capital. However, high rates can entice investors towards safer assets like bonds, potentially causing stock prices to fall.

Low rates can boost stock prices as companies have easier access to cheap capital. However, high rates can entice investors towards safer assets like bonds, potentially causing stock prices to fall. Job market: When the economy weakens, the FOMC might lower rates to stimulate borrowing and investment, potentially leading to increased hiring. Conversely, rising rates can dampen economic activity and slow job growth.

When the economy weakens, the FOMC might lower rates to stimulate borrowing and investment, potentially leading to increased hiring. Conversely, rising rates can dampen economic activity and slow job growth. Inflation: The FOMC strives for stable prices, around 2% annual inflation. When inflation soars, the committee might raise rates to cool down the economy and curb price increases. However, raising rates too quickly can stifle growth and trigger recessions.

Beyond these direct impacts, the FOMC’s decisions also influence global markets, the strength of the dollar, and international trade. In short, it’s like the FOMC holds the thermostat for the entire U.S. economy, constantly adjusting the dial to maintain a delicate balance between growth, stability, and inflation.

Understanding the FOMC and its decisions empowers you to be a more informed consumer, investor, and voter. Keeping track of their meetings and pronouncements can help you anticipate potential shifts in the economy and make informed decisions about your finances. So, the next time you hear news about the FOMC, remember – their tinkering in the backroom has far-reaching consequences, impacting everything from your morning coffee to your retirement plans.

Remember, the FOMC matters because it matters to you.

