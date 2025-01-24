Vietnam Golf Coast Travel 2025

Big events and international outreach to elevate Central Vietnam as Asia’s premier golf hub

Vietnam Golf Coast (VGC) clubs are targeting another milestone year for Central Vietnam as a hub for golf in Asia following an exceptional 2024.

“Central Vietnam is hitting its stride as a world-class golf destination, and 2025 presents an exciting opportunity to solidify our position on the global stage,” said Stephen Banks, Director of Golf at Laguna Golf Lang Co, a leader in the VGC’s destination marketing efforts.

“This year, our focus will be on showcasing the region’s exceptional offerings to new markets and reinforcing our commitment to growing the game here in Vietnam.”

The region has established itself as a magnet for golf enthusiasts, thanks to its array of world-class courses designed by legends such as Sir Nick Faldo (Laguna Golf Lang Co), Luke Donald (Ba Na Hills Golf Club), and Colin Montgomerie (Montgomerie Links), as well as Greg Norman and Robert Trent Jones Jr.

This reputation continues to grow, bolstered by a packed 2025 events calendar. Highlights include the return of the Asia Golf Tourism Convention (AGTC) to Danang from April 2-4, 2025, with all three VGC clubs —Laguna Golf Lang Co, Montgomerie Links, and Ba Na Hills Golf Club— hosting pre- and post-event activities for more than 50 global representatives.

In April, the Asia Grand Final of the Faldo Series, the culmination of the Asia leg of the world’s most celebrated circuits for aspiring young golfers, will return to its home hub, the award-winning Sir Nick Faldo Signature Design at Laguna Golf Lang Co.

Other major tournaments include the Danang Invitational World Golf Championship (June 2-12) and the Vietnam World Masters Golf Championship (September 7-13).

Additionally, the Danang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF 2025) will feature an extended six-night celebration, which runs from May 31 to July 12, adding cultural appeal to the region. Further north, historic Hue steps into the limelight as the host city for Vietnam’s National Tourism Year 2025, which will see the city stage numerous events,

Laguna Golf Lang Co will also spearhead efforts to drive business in Australia and New Zealand, following its successful 2024 roadshows with additional campaigns to promote Central Vietnam in those markets.

Other factors boosting the destination include the introduction of new air routes connecting Danang International Airport with destinations worldwide. In 2025, Da Nang will resume multiple direct air services to India’s New Delhi and Mumbai, Japan’s Nagoya and Osaka, and Qatar’s Doha.

“Central Vietnam continues to flourish as a destination where golfers can find a unique blend of championship courses, luxurious resorts, and cultural treasures,” said Le Vo Hoang Van, club manager at Montgomerie Links. “The continual addition of new air routes and high-profile events further enhances our appeal, making it easier than ever for golfers worldwide to experience this extraordinary region.”

Sustainability is also at the forefront of VGC’s strategy. Laguna Golf Lang Co, in collaboration with Thanh Lanh and Royal Long An—two other Sir Nick Faldo-designed courses in Vietnam— are proposing to host the Faldo Vietnam Open, positioning Vietnam as a leader in junior golf development and sustainable tourism.

“Our focus for 2025 is not just on delivering exceptional golf experiences but also on ensuring that we operate in harmony with the environment and local communities,” said Simon Mees, General Manager at Ba Na Hills Golf Club. “With a record-breaking 2024 behind us, we’re poised to take Central Vietnam’s golf scene to even greater heights.”