Apple’s Global Operations: Beyond the American Label – $AAPL $SPY $FXI

Apple’s Global Operations: Beyond the American Label – Shayne Heffernan $AAPL $SPY $FXI

By Shayne Heffernan, April 11, 2025

Apple, often seen as an American icon with its headquarters in Cupertino, California, operates on a deeply global scale. This article examines the hard facts of Apple’s production, revenue booking, cash reserves, and international sales, revealing a company far more international than its US roots suggest. These dynamics impact markets like $AAPL, $SPY, and $FXI, offering key insights for investors.

Apple’s Production: A Global Supply Chain Breakdown

Apple’s manufacturing is predominantly overseas, with China leading the way. Approximately 80-90% of iPhones are assembled in China through partners like Foxconn, Pegatron, and Wistron. Macs and iPads follow a similar pattern, with 55% of Macs and 80% of iPads produced in China. India has emerged as a growing hub, producing $14 billion worth of iPhones in the last fiscal year, accounting for 14% of total iPhone production, a figure that doubled from the previous year. Apple aims to increase this to 25% by the end of 2025. Vietnam contributes to production, particularly for AirPods and Apple Watches, though exact percentages are unavailable. In the US, less than 5% of Apple’s total production occurs, mainly for high-end components and some Mac assembly, such as microchips from a TSMC factory in Arizona. Smaller production facilities exist in Brazil and Taiwan, but their contributions are minimal.

Revenue Booking: Strategic Use of Low-Tax Jurisdictions

Apple books a significant portion of its international revenue through subsidiaries in low-tax jurisdictions to minimize tax liabilities. European sales, which totaled $101 billion in 2024 (26% of Apple’s $391 billion revenue), are often routed through Ireland, where the corporate tax rate is 12.5%. This strategy has faced scrutiny, with the European Union challenging such tax arrangements. In contrast, the Americas, primarily the US, accounted for $167 billion (43% of revenue), Greater China contributed $67 billion (17%), Japan added $24 billion (6%), and the rest of Asia-Pacific brought in $29 billion (7%).

Apple’s Cash Stockpile: Offshore Holdings

Apple’s cash and marketable securities stood at $162 billion in 2024. Historically, a large portion—around 70%—was held offshore to avoid high US taxes on repatriated profits, often in low-tax jurisdictions like Ireland and the Channel Islands. Following the 2017 US tax reforms, Apple repatriated $252 billion, paying a one-time tax of $38 billion. As of 2024, an estimated 40% of its cash remains outside the US, likely in tax-advantaged regions, allowing Apple to retain more profits.

International Sales: A Global Market

Apple’s sales are heavily weighted toward international markets. In 2021, 67% of its revenue came from outside the US, a trend that continued into 2024. The Americas generated $167 billion (43% of total revenue), with the US contributing approximately $137 billion (35%). This means 65% of Apple’s products, by revenue, are sold outside the US, with Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Asia-Pacific driving significant demand.

Implications for Investors

Apple’s global operations influence several markets. Its international sales and production in China tie $AAPL to $FXI, as trade tensions—like the recent 125% US tariffs on Chinese imports—could disrupt supply chains. The $SPY, heavily weighted toward Apple, benefits from its global revenue but faces risks from these tensions. Investors should monitor Apple’s diversification efforts, such as increased production in India, and its tax strategies, which could face further regulatory challenges in Europe.