The UAE: Masters of an Integrated Society

In the heart of the Middle East, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has emerged not only as a global economic powerhouse but also as a shining example of an integrated, multicultural society. This transformation is deeply rooted in the visionary leadership of the UAE, which has embraced the principles of tolerance, happiness, and inclusivity, setting a unique model for the world.

A Vision for Tolerance

The UAE’s commitment to fostering a tolerant society is epitomized by the establishment of the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence in 2016. This ministry, initially named the Ministry of Tolerance, reflects the UAE’s long-standing tradition of welcoming diversity. With its diverse population, consisting of over 200 nationalities, the UAE has made a concerted effort to promote mutual respect and peaceful coexistence among its residents. Initiatives like the National Tolerance Program, which includes educational campaigns, community events, and interfaith dialogues, underscore this commitment. The ministry’s efforts are also evident in the UAE’s hosting of significant interfaith events, such as the signing of the Document on Human Fraternity in 2019, which was a landmark moment for global religious harmony.

Pursuing Happiness

Parallel to its focus on tolerance, the UAE has also pioneered the concept of governmental responsibility for citizens’ happiness with the creation of the Ministry of State for Happiness in 2016. This ministry aims to integrate happiness into government policies, ensuring that well-being is a measurable outcome of governance. Through the National Programme for Happiness and Wellbeing, the UAE has embarked on a journey to become one of the happiest countries in the world, focusing on quality of life, education, health, and economic opportunities. This approach has not only elevated the public’s mood but has also inspired a global dialogue on how governments can play a direct role in the happiness of their citizens.

Education as a Pillar of Integration

The UAE understands that education is fundamental to building an integrated society. Its educational system promotes peace, religious tolerance, and critical thinking. Programs like Tolerance & Schools, run by the Ministry of Tolerance, introduce students to the values of diversity and respect, preparing them to live in a multicultural world. The curriculum emphasizes dialogue, inclusion, and the celebration of cultural diversity, setting a foundation for a society that values each member regardless of their background.

A Model of Inclusion

The UAE’s approach to integration extends beyond policy into action. The country has been proactive in creating spaces for different faiths to coexist. The Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi, featuring a church, mosque, and synagogue, symbolizes this commitment to interfaith harmony. Moreover, the UAE’s celebration of the Year of Tolerance in 2019, along with numerous initiatives for religious inclusion, showcases its dedication to fostering an environment where all can thrive together.

The UAE has indeed proven itself to be a master of creating an integrated society, where tolerance and happiness are not just buzzwords but are woven into the fabric of government policy and daily life. Through innovative ministries, educational reforms, and cultural initiatives, the UAE continues to set a benchmark for how nations can strive for unity in diversity, offering lessons that resonate far beyond its borders. This model of integration is a testament to the UAE’s vision for a future where everyone, regardless of their cultural, religious, or national background, can find a place to call home.



Shayne Heffernan