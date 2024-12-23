Knightsbridge Update December 2024

Chain Installation: The Knightsbridge blockchain has now gone live on both the mainnet and testnet, accessible at kxcoscan.com. This marks the completion of the installation phase for the Knightsbridge chain.

Integration Phase: With the chain now operational, Knightsbridge is actively integrating all applications and superapps, including the Progressive Web App (PWA). This phase ensures that all software components work seamlessly with the new blockchain infrastructure.

Post-Launch Plans:

The launch of the chain heralds the rollout of a variety of decentralized applications (dApps). Both Knightsbridge’s internal teams and external developers will contribute dApps to the ecosystem, leveraging the capabilities of the mainnet. White Label Requests: Knightsbridge is currently addressing a backlog of white label project requests. This initiative will allow for customized blockchain solutions tailored to specific business needs.

Completed Features: Knightsbridge has successfully completed the following features:

A hyperscalable blockchain that’s compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and integrated with AI for enhanced functionality.

Applications that serve as a bridge between traditional and digital markets, making blockchain technology more accessible to a broader audience.

A multi-asset global payment gateway, which supports transactions across different asset types.

Comprehensive frameworks for eCommerce and banking directly on the blockchain, providing secure and transparent transaction methods.

A blockchain wallet combined with a digital banking interface, ensuring users have control over their digital assets with ease of access.

QR code transaction capabilities, simplifying the payment process for users.

Direct trading platforms for all forms of securities and digital assets, enhancing market liquidity and accessibility.

Platforms designed for the tokenization of Real World Assets (RWA) and fiat currencies, opening up new avenues for investment and asset management.

This update signifies a significant advancement for Knightsbridge, pushing the boundaries of blockchain technology’s application across different industries, thereby enhancing both functionality and accessibility.



Additional Note on Knightsbridge Update:

Given the incoming USA President’s position on digital investments, Knightsbridge is actively exploring options to ensure that the type of tax-free exit he described could, if possible, be available to Knightsbridge holders after Donald Trump takes office. For those interested in an equity exit, Knightsbridge will proceed as planned with the Initial Public Offering (IPO). This strategic alignment aims to offer investors flexibility in exiting their investments, either through potentially tax-advantaged blockchain mechanisms or traditional equity markets.



Many have already exited via KDA https://www.xt.com/en/trade/kda_usdt currently up around 600% since listing.