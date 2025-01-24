Raffles Hotel Le Royal Welcomes Michelin-Starred Chef Jerome Brochot

French culinary expert’s Feb. 12-14 visit coincides with exclusive Valentine’s Day offers

Michelin-starred French Chef Jerome Brochot will prepare a series of highly exclusive dinners and lunches at Raffles Hotel Le Royal from Feb. 12-14, including a one-of-a-kind, romantic Valentine’s Day dinner.

The iconic 96-year-old luxury hotel invites diners in Phnom Penh to experience a taste of Chef Jerome’s culinary mastery, in meals served at Restaurant Le Royal spotlighting some of his most extraordinary dishes honed in Montceau-les-Mines, Burgundy. Chef Jerome formerly trained with gastronomy legends Alain Ducasse (in Joël Robuchon’s former restaurant) and Georges Blanc before opening his own eponymous restaurant, which has earned tremendous acclaim.

The exclusive 5-course set dinner, served from 6:30pm to 9:30pm, will be priced at $88++, while the delectable 3-course set lunch, served from 12 noon to 3pm, will be priced at $38++. Wine pairing options are available starting from $32++. Chef Jerome’s exceptional 5-course Valentine’s Day dinner inclusive of a welcome glass of Champagne promises the ultimate in romantic fine dining, priced at $108++.

Highlighted dishes on Chef Jerome’s dinner menu include Hokkaido Sea scallops with brown butter, fish stock and sea urchin; line-caught sea bass with Burgundy crémant and Moroccan saffron sauce; squab stuffed with mushrooms; melanosporum truffle purée and herbs in vinaigrette; fine chocolate tart with Tonka bean; and more.

Coinciding with Chef Jerome’s special visit, Raffles Hotel Le Royal has unveiled a romantic Valentine’s Day package, including a two-night stay in a State Room (with a complimentary upgrade to a Suite room category), daily Champagne breakfast, the 5-course Valentine’s Day set dinner with wine pairing at Restaurant Le Royal, a bottle of Champagne on arrival, a bouquet of red roses, complimentary one-way private airport transfer and more. The package is priced at $1,290++ and available for stays between Feb. 13-16.

The meals with Chef Jerome that kick off Raffles Hotel Le Royal’s 2025 special events calendar follow a star-studded lineup of visiting culinary icons last year, including Michelin-starred chefs Charles Coulombeau, Stephane Carrade, Nicolas Isnard and Martin Simolka.

Reservations for all meals with Chef Jerome are strongly recommended. For more information or to make a booking, please call +855 23 981 888 or email [email protected].

