Saturday, March 30, 2024
@Copyright 2022 - All Right Reserved.
Home AI US Trade War with China Results in Strengthening China: Scholar
AIArtificial IntelligenceAsiaChinaGenerative AIHeadline NewsOpinionShayne Heffernan

US Trade War with China Results in Strengthening China: Scholar

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
written by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

The trade war between the United States and China has inadvertently contributed to bolstering China’s economic position, according to insights shared by a Yale University scholar. Stephen Roach, a senior fellow at the Paul Tsai China Center of Yale Law School, asserts that the confrontational trade policies pursued by Washington have failed to achieve their intended objectives while inadvertently empowering China.

Roach emphasizes that the trade war, initiated by former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018 and continued by his successor Joe Biden, has proven detrimental to America’s economic interests. Despite the imposition of tariffs on Chinese goods, the trade deficit persists, highlighting the ineffectiveness of the strategy in rectifying bilateral imbalances.

The root cause of America’s trade deficits, Roach argues, lies in its persistent shortfall of domestic savings rather than the trading practices of its partners. He explains that the United States relies on importing surplus savings from abroad to fuel its investment and growth, resulting in multilateral trade deficits with numerous countries, including China.

Moreover, Roach criticizes the politicization of trade relations with China, characterizing it as a bipartisan strategy that prioritizes political objectives over economic outcomes. He highlights the adverse impact of tariffs on American companies and consumers, labeling the trade war as detrimental to the nation.

Furthermore, Roach points out the disruptive nature of the U.S. government’s efforts to realign global supply chains away from China towards perceived allies, terming it as “friendshoring.” This approach, he contends, undermines economic efficiency and exacerbates tensions in international trade relations.

Regarding the distinction between “de-risking” and “decoupling” advocated by the Biden administration, Roach suggests that the two concepts are inherently linked. He warns against succumbing to geopolitical tensions reminiscent of past great power conflicts, urging policymakers to tread cautiously to prevent further deterioration of U.S.-China relations.

In conclusion, Roach’s analysis underscores the unintended consequences of the U.S. trade war with China, emphasizing the need for a reevaluation of America’s approach to international trade and diplomacy to safeguard its economic interests and maintain geopolitical stability.

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

You may also like

OpenAI Voice Cloning AI

What is KDA: Knightsbridge Digital Asset

Xiaomi Hits EV Market

Wandjina Impresses in Hong Kong

The Rise of Crypto: BlackRock’s $100 Million Bet

The Bitcoin Halving: A Defining Moment for Crypto

logo-white

Your Trusted Source for Capital Markets & Related News

Latest Articles

US Trade War with China Results in Strengthening China: Scholar
OpenAI Voice Cloning AI
What is KDA: Knightsbridge Digital Asset

© 2024 LiveTradingNews.com – For The Traders, By The Traders – All Right Reserved.

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin
The information contained on this website shall not be construed as (i) an offer to purchase or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any securities or services, (ii) investment, legal, business or tax advice or an offer to provide such advice, or (iii) a basis for making any investment decision. An offering may only be made upon a qualified investor’s receipt not via this website of formal materials from the Knightsbridge an offering memorandum and subscription documentation (“offering materials”). In the case of any inconsistency between the information on this website and any such offering materials, the offering materials shall control. Securities shall not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful unless the requirements of the applicable laws of such jurisdiction have been satisfied. Any decision to invest in securities must be based solely upon the information set forth in the applicable offering materials, which should be read carefully by qualified investors prior to investing. An investment with Knightsbridge is not suitable or desirable for all investors; investors may lose all or a portion of the capital invested. Investors may be required to bear the financial risks of an investment for an indefinite period of time. Qualified investors are urged to consult with their own legal, financial and tax advisors before making any investment. Knightsbridge is a private investment firm that offers investment services to Qualified Investors, Members and Institutions ONLY. Qualified Investors are defined as individuals who have met those Qualifications in the relevant jurisdictions. Members are defined as individuals who have been accepted into the Knightsbridge membership program. Institutions are defined as entities such as banks, pension funds, and hedge funds. If you are not a Qualified Investor, Member or Institution, you are not eligible to invest with Knightsbridge. All investments involve risk, and there is no guarantee of profit. You may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Knightsbridge is not a registered investment advisor, and this disclaimer should not be construed as investment advice. Please consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. By accessing this website, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer. Thank you for your interest in Knightsbridge.
CLOSE