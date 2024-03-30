US Trade War with China Results in Strengthening China: Scholar

The trade war between the United States and China has inadvertently contributed to bolstering China’s economic position, according to insights shared by a Yale University scholar. Stephen Roach, a senior fellow at the Paul Tsai China Center of Yale Law School, asserts that the confrontational trade policies pursued by Washington have failed to achieve their intended objectives while inadvertently empowering China.
Roach emphasizes that the trade war, initiated by former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018 and continued by his successor Joe Biden, has proven detrimental to America’s economic interests. Despite the imposition of tariffs on Chinese goods, the trade deficit persists, highlighting the ineffectiveness of the strategy in rectifying bilateral imbalances.
The root cause of America’s trade deficits, Roach argues, lies in its persistent shortfall of domestic savings rather than the trading practices of its partners. He explains that the United States relies on importing surplus savings from abroad to fuel its investment and growth, resulting in multilateral trade deficits with numerous countries, including China.
Moreover, Roach criticizes the politicization of trade relations with China, characterizing it as a bipartisan strategy that prioritizes political objectives over economic outcomes. He highlights the adverse impact of tariffs on American companies and consumers, labeling the trade war as detrimental to the nation.
Furthermore, Roach points out the disruptive nature of the U.S. government’s efforts to realign global supply chains away from China towards perceived allies, terming it as “friendshoring.” This approach, he contends, undermines economic efficiency and exacerbates tensions in international trade relations.
Regarding the distinction between “de-risking” and “decoupling” advocated by the Biden administration, Roach suggests that the two concepts are inherently linked. He warns against succumbing to geopolitical tensions reminiscent of past great power conflicts, urging policymakers to tread cautiously to prevent further deterioration of U.S.-China relations.
In conclusion, Roach’s analysis underscores the unintended consequences of the U.S. trade war with China, emphasizing the need for a reevaluation of America’s approach to international trade and diplomacy to safeguard its economic interests and maintain geopolitical stability.