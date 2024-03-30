Saturday, March 30, 2024
@Copyright 2022 - All Right Reserved.
Home Asia Chinese Yuan Continues Growth Trajectory in Global Payments
AsiaChinaForexHeadline News

Chinese Yuan Continues Growth Trajectory in Global Payments

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
written by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

The Chinese currency renminbi (RMB), commonly known as the yuan, has maintained its position as the fourth most active currency for global payments by value, according to a recent report. Released by the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial (SWIFT), a leading provider of financial messaging services, the report highlights the continued expansion of RMB usage on the international stage.

In February, the RMB accounted for 4 percent of global payments by value, demonstrating its significance in the international financial landscape. Despite a 20.47 percent decrease in RMB payments value compared to January, the currency’s resilience is evident, particularly when considering that all payment currencies experienced a 10.37 percent decrease during the same period, as reported by SWIFT.

When examining international payments outside the Eurozone, the RMB maintains its prominence, ranking fifth with a share of 2.78 percent in February. This underscores the currency’s growing influence beyond regional boundaries and its increasing adoption in global transactions.

A significant portion of offshore RMB transactions occurs in China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, which accounts for 79.9 percent of the market share. Following Hong Kong, other key players in the offshore RMB market include Britain, with a 5.37 percent share, and Singapore, with a 3.39 percent share. These figures indicate the widespread use of RMB in international trade and investment activities, further solidifying its status as a global currency.

The growth in RMB usage reflects China’s continued economic expansion and its efforts to promote internationalization of its currency. As China plays an increasingly significant role in global trade and investment, the RMB’s importance in facilitating cross-border transactions is expected to further increase in the coming years.

With ongoing advancements in China’s financial infrastructure and continued liberalization of its capital markets, the RMB is poised to become an even more integral component of the international monetary system. As such, businesses and financial institutions worldwide are likely to continue embracing the RMB for their cross-border transactions, contributing to its sustained growth and prominence in the global payments landscape.

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

You may also like

US Trade War with China Results in Strengthening China: Scholar

OpenAI Voice Cloning AI

What is KDA: Knightsbridge Digital Asset

Xiaomi Hits EV Market

Wandjina Impresses in Hong Kong

The Rise of Crypto: BlackRock’s $100 Million Bet

logo-white

Your Trusted Source for Capital Markets & Related News

Latest Articles

Chinese Yuan Continues Growth Trajectory in Global Payments
US Trade War with China Results in Strengthening China: Scholar
OpenAI Voice Cloning AI

© 2024 LiveTradingNews.com – For The Traders, By The Traders – All Right Reserved.

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin
The information contained on this website shall not be construed as (i) an offer to purchase or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any securities or services, (ii) investment, legal, business or tax advice or an offer to provide such advice, or (iii) a basis for making any investment decision. An offering may only be made upon a qualified investor’s receipt not via this website of formal materials from the Knightsbridge an offering memorandum and subscription documentation (“offering materials”). In the case of any inconsistency between the information on this website and any such offering materials, the offering materials shall control. Securities shall not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful unless the requirements of the applicable laws of such jurisdiction have been satisfied. Any decision to invest in securities must be based solely upon the information set forth in the applicable offering materials, which should be read carefully by qualified investors prior to investing. An investment with Knightsbridge is not suitable or desirable for all investors; investors may lose all or a portion of the capital invested. Investors may be required to bear the financial risks of an investment for an indefinite period of time. Qualified investors are urged to consult with their own legal, financial and tax advisors before making any investment. Knightsbridge is a private investment firm that offers investment services to Qualified Investors, Members and Institutions ONLY. Qualified Investors are defined as individuals who have met those Qualifications in the relevant jurisdictions. Members are defined as individuals who have been accepted into the Knightsbridge membership program. Institutions are defined as entities such as banks, pension funds, and hedge funds. If you are not a Qualified Investor, Member or Institution, you are not eligible to invest with Knightsbridge. All investments involve risk, and there is no guarantee of profit. You may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Knightsbridge is not a registered investment advisor, and this disclaimer should not be construed as investment advice. Please consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. By accessing this website, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer. Thank you for your interest in Knightsbridge.
CLOSE