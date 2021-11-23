0.3 C
New York
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
spot_img
HomeCovid19
Covid19FeaturedHealth

US States Run by Dems are Struggling with High COVID-19 Case Rates, Not So Florida!

By Paul Ebeling

#VirusCasedemic #Democrats #masks #vaccinated #Florida #deSantis #jobs

Just In: Florida is now reporting the lowest amount of COVID-19 cases per capita in the country + it is driving the nations jobs growth,

The US does not need to impose a lockdown or shut down its economy to curb the spread of the VirusCasedemic, there are better tools”–Paul Ebeling 

As of Monday, Florida continued to report the lowest case rate in the US, standing at 7 per 100,000, with a daily average of COVID-19 cases at 1,437, a decrease of 2% over the last 2 wks.

But, states run by Democrats that locked down for extended periods of time are struggling with higher case rates than Florida’s.

For example, Michigan, led by Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer, is reporting a daily average of 8,780 daily cases. This translates into 88 cases per capita and a 78% increase over the last 2 wks. The state’s health leaders last week urged everyone 2 yrs and older to wear a mask, even if they have already been vaccinated.

Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul’s New York is now reporting a daily average of 6,901 cases, or 35 per capita, representing a 63% increase in the last two weeks.

Pennsylvania, led by Democratic Governor Tom Wolf, was locked down for months and is now also seeing a high daily average of 5,903 cases, translating into 46 per 100,000 and a 43% increase over the last 2 wks.

Florida’s Governor DeSantis (R) noted these facts at a press conference where he signed legislation combating vaccine mandates, saying that “they don’t want to tell you this, but Florida for like almost a month has been either the lowest or one of the lowest COVID in the entire country. You see it surging in other parts. The corporate media, they don’t like it when it surges in other parts. They only like it when it surges in places that they don’t like.”

Have a happy, healthy Thanksgiving holiday week, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleBe Assertive, Get Ahead
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com