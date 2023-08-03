US Dollar is Dead as Bitcoin Gathers Momentum

It is possible that Bitcoin could be a winner in the Fitch downgrade of the United States. This is because the downgrade could lead to investors seeking out alternative assets that are seen as less risky than the US dollar. Bitcoin is often seen as a safe haven asset, and it could see increased demand if investors become more concerned about the US economy.



Bitcoin is seen as a safe haven asset: Bitcoin is often seen as a safe haven asset, meaning that it is a good investment in times of economic uncertainty. This is because Bitcoin is not tied to any government or central bank, and it is not subject to the same kind of political risk as traditional assets.

Bitcoin is a decentralized asset: Bitcoin is a decentralized asset, meaning that it is not controlled by any one entity. This makes it an attractive investment for people who are concerned about the power of central banks and governments.

Bitcoin is a scarce asset: There is a limited supply of Bitcoin, which means that it is not subject to the same kind of inflation as traditional assets. This makes it a good investment for people who are concerned about the long-term value of their money.

Fitch Ratings downgraded the U.S. government’s credit rating weeks after President Joe Biden and congressional Republicans came to the brink of a historic default, warning about the growing debt burden and political dysfunction in Washington, reported The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) on Tuesday.

Fitch’s rating on the U.S. now stands at “AA+”, or one notch below the top “AAA” grade.

“The downgrade, the first by a major ratings firm in more than a decade, is evidence that increasingly frequent political skirmishes over the U.S. government’s finances are clouding the outlook for the 25 trillion U.S. dollars global market for Treasurys,” noted the report.

It is the first time a ratings firm lowered its headline assessment of the U.S. government’s propensity to pay its bills on time since Standard & Poor’s in 2011 lowered its rating one notch below the top grade, according to the report. That decision followed another tense debt-ceiling standoff in Congress.

Fitch said on Tuesday that the downgrade reflects an “erosion of governance” in the U.S. relative to other top-tier economies over the last two decades. “The repeated debt-limit political standoffs and last-minute resolutions have eroded confidence in fiscal management,” the agency said.

Biden administration officials said that Fitch staff, in justifying their concerns over the U.S. political system, repeatedly raised the events of Jan. 6, 2021, when supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the capital saying the 2020 election was stolen, the report added.

Fitch Ratings, a global credit rating agency, downgraded the United States’ long-term credit rating from AAA to AA+ on Friday, February 25, 2023. This is the first time the United States’ credit rating has been downgraded since 2011.

Fitch cited several factors for the downgrade, including the country’s high debt levels, its slowing economic growth, and its political gridlock. The agency also expressed concerns about the United States’ ability to respond to future economic shocks.

The downgrade is likely to have a number of negative consequences for the United States. It will make it more expensive for the government to borrow money, and it could lead to a decline in the value of the US dollar. The downgrade could also make it more difficult for businesses to borrow money, and it could lead to a slowdown in economic growth.

The downgrade is also likely to have a political impact. It could strengthen the hand of those who are calling for fiscal austerity, and it could make it more difficult for the government to pass legislation.

The downgrade is a significant event, and it is likely to have a number of negative consequences for the United States. It is important to monitor the situation closely and to be prepared for the potential consequences.

Here are some of the specific ways in which the Fitch downgrade could hurt the United States:

Higher interest rates: The downgrade will likely lead to higher interest rates for the US government. This is because investors will demand a higher risk premium to hold US debt, given the downgrade. Higher interest rates will make it more expensive for the government to borrow money, which could lead to a decline in government spending.

Weaker dollar: The downgrade could also lead to a weaker dollar. This is because investors will be less confident in the US economy, and they will be more likely to invest in other countries. A weaker dollar will make it more expensive for US businesses to import goods and services, which could lead to higher prices for consumers.

Slower economic growth: The downgrade could also lead to slower economic growth. This is because higher interest rates and a weaker dollar will make it more difficult for businesses to invest and grow. Slower economic growth will mean fewer jobs and lower wages for Americans.

Political gridlock: The downgrade could also lead to political gridlock. This is because the downgrade will make it more difficult for the government to pass legislation, as both parties will be reluctant to make any changes that could further damage the country's credit rating. Political gridlock will make it difficult to address the country's long-term challenges, such as the rising national debt and the aging population.

The Fitch downgrade is a serious development, and it is important to be aware of the potential consequences. It is also important to remember that the downgrade is not necessarily a death sentence for the US economy. However, it is a wake-up call, and it is clear that the country needs to take action to address its long-term challenges.

