Biden’s Legacy: Social Decay and Totalitarianism

Totalitarianism is a form of government and a political system that prohibits opposition parties, restricts individual freedoms, centralizes power in a single leader or group, and suppresses the free press. Totalitarian regimes are often characterized by the use of violence, propaganda, and censorship to maintain control of the population.

Biden’s regime checks all the boxes.

People say the Biden White House didn't pressure Facebook to censor, but it did.



FB to White House 3/21/21: "…in addition to removing… often-true content…"



FB internally 4/21/21: "We are facing continued pressure…from the White House… to remove more… content…" pic.twitter.com/eunUEETZYw — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) July 27, 2023

Is the FBI Helping Ukraine's Secret Service Censor Americans? https://t.co/KYOhKmCSi7 via @YouTube — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) July 16, 2023

The pattern of events surrounding our investigation into the Bidens can't be a coincidence:



3/17 – Hunter admits laptop is his

3/18 – Notice of 1st Trump indictment



6/8 – FBI doc on $5M Biden bribe drops

6/9 – Mar-A-Lago Indictment



7/31 – Archer testifies

8/1 – 1/6 Indictment pic.twitter.com/KY1wptJZWg — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) August 2, 2023

What about Russiagate?



🔥WATCH @mschlapp calling out the left’s hypocrisy when it comes to contesting elections ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/jozu2552z6 — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) August 2, 2023

Beverly Hills Gucci was robbed by 9 people today.

Not sure what you’d expect when California refuses to prosecute shoplifters. pic.twitter.com/9Av8Tr2CNT — Donut Operator 🍩 (@DonutOperator) August 1, 2023

The fentanyl crisis is spreading fast across the United States.



This is on the doorstep of San Francisco's main government building🚨🚨🚨



Why isn’t this the top issue in the news media? This is destroying this country.



🔊 pic.twitter.com/OlGLd5PxRK — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) July 31, 2023

Some of the key characteristics of totalitarianism include:

A single, all-powerful leader or group: The leader of a totalitarian regime has absolute power and is not accountable to any other person or body. The leader is often surrounded by a group of loyal followers who help to enforce the leader’s will.

The suppression of opposition: Totalitarian regimes do not tolerate opposition of any kind. They often use violence, intimidation, and censorship to silence dissent.

The control of the media: The media in totalitarian regimes is tightly controlled by the government. The government uses the media to spread propaganda and to promote its own agenda.

The restriction of individual freedoms: Totalitarian regimes restrict individual freedoms such as the freedom of speech, the freedom of assembly, and the freedom of religion.

The use of violence: Totalitarian regimes often use violence to maintain control of the population. They may use the military, the police, or even death squads to intimidate and suppress dissent.

Some other examples of totalitarian regimes include:

The Soviet Union under Joseph Stalin: Stalin was the dictator of the Soviet Union from 1924 to 1953. He was a ruthless leader who used violence and terror to maintain control of the country.

Nazi Germany under Adolf Hitler: Hitler was the dictator of Germany from 1933 to 1945. He was a fascist leader who used propaganda and violence to suppress dissent and to build a totalitarian state.

China under Mao Zedong: Mao was the leader of China from 1949 to 1976. He was a communist leader who used violence and terror to maintain control of the country.

Totalitarianism is a dangerous form of government that can have a devastating impact on the lives of its citizens. It is important to be aware of the dangers of totalitarianism and to work to prevent it from continuing in the USA.