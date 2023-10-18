US-China Tech War Heats Up as Biden Expands Curbs on Chip Exports

In a move that is likely to escalate tensions with China, the Biden administration on Tuesday announced new export controls that will prohibit shipments of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips to China.The new rules also expand restrictions on chipmaking tools to other countries, including Iran and Russia.

Biden Administration Escalates Tech War With China

These new rules are specifically designed to prevent China from obtaining cutting-edge AI chips that could be used to develop military technologies. The Biden administration has expressed concern that China is using AI to develop autonomous weapons and other military capabilities that could pose a threat to the United States and its allies.

The new export controls are a significant escalation of the Biden administration’s efforts to slow China’s technological progress.

In recent months, the administration has also imposed sanctions on Chinese companies actively involved in developing AI and other advanced technologies. The new rules will have a significant impact on the global semiconductor industry. One of the world’s leading manufacturers of AI chips is Nvidia, and a wide range of companies in China and other countries use its products. The new rules will make it much more difficult for Chinese companies to obtain the most advanced AI chips.

The new rules are also likely to have a negative impact on the global economy. The semiconductor industry is a key driver of economic growth, and the new rules could disrupt the supply chain for semiconductors. This could lead to higher prices and shortages of semiconductors, which would have a knock-on effect on other industries.

The Biden administration’s decision to impose new export controls on China is a controversial one. Some experts have argued that the rules are necessary to protect national security, while others have argued that they will damage the global economy. Only time will tell what the long-term impact of the new rules will be.

