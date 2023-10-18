Wednesday, October 18, 2023
@Copyright 2022 - All Right Reserved.
Home 2023 IBM to Acquire Octo, Boosting Its Digital Transformation Capabilities
2023BusinessEconomyHeadline NewsIBM (NYSE:IBM)Long Title PostMarketMoneyMost PopularMust ReadPoliticsShayne Heffernan on InvestmentsStockTech todayTechnologyTop StoriesUS StocksWorld News

IBM to Acquire Octo, Boosting Its Digital Transformation Capabilities

by Nick Tan
written by Nick Tan

On December 7, 2022, IBM announced that it would acquire Octo, a US-based IT modernization and digital transformation services provider exclusively serving the US federal government, including defense, health, and civilian agencies. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Octo

Octo is a relatively young company, having been founded in 2011. However, it has quickly grown to become one of the leading providers of digital transformation services to the US federal government. The company has a strong track record of helping agencies to modernize their IT systems and adopt new technologies, such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

IBM is likely acquiring Octo for a number of reasons. First, the acquisition will give IBM a larger presence in the US federal government market. IBM is already a major player in this market, but Octo will give the company additional scale and reach.

Second, the acquisition will give IBM access to Octo’s deep expertise in digital transformation. IBM has a strong focus on digital transformation, but the company’s expertise will allow IBM to offer its customers even more comprehensive and sophisticated services.

Third, the acquisition will give IBM access to Octo’s talented workforce. The company has a team of highly skilled and experienced professionals who are experts in digital transformation and the US federal government.

The acquisition of Octo is a positive development for both IBM and the US federal government. IBM will gain access to new capabilities and a talented workforce, while the US federal government will benefit from IBM’s increased investment in digital transformation.

Why is IBM acquiring Octo?

IBM is acquiring Octo for a number of reasons, including:

  • To expand its presence in the US federal government market
  • To gain access to Octo’s deep expertise in digital transformation
  • To access Octo’s talented workforce

The acquisition of Octo is a sign of IBM’s commitment to digital transformation and the US federal government market.

User Avatar

You may also like

US-China Tech War Heats Up as Biden Expands Curbs on Chip Exports

Amazon and Microsoft in Talks for $1 Billion Cloud Software Deal

Taylor Swift Fans Can Now Buy Movie Tickets With Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and...

India’s Top Regulators Investigate Some Alternate Investment Funds

Davide Renne: The New Creative Director of Moschino

Become a Better Trader: Stop PornHub, Games and Social Media

logo-white

Your Trusted Source for Capital Markets & Related News

Latest Articles

IBM to Acquire Octo, Boosting Its Digital Transformation Capabilities
US-China Tech War Heats Up as Biden Expands Curbs on Chip Exports
Amazon and Microsoft in Talks for $1 Billion Cloud Software Deal

© 2023 LiveTradingNews.com – For The Traders, By The Traders – All Right Reserved.

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin
The information contained on this website shall not be construed as (i) an offer to purchase or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any securities or services, (ii) investment, legal, business or tax advice or an offer to provide such advice, or (iii) a basis for making any investment decision. An offering may only be made upon a qualified investor’s receipt not via this website of formal materials from the Knightsbridge an offering memorandum and subscription documentation (“offering materials”). In the case of any inconsistency between the information on this website and any such offering materials, the offering materials shall control. Securities shall not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful unless the requirements of the applicable laws of such jurisdiction have been satisfied. Any decision to invest in securities must be based solely upon the information set forth in the applicable offering materials, which should be read carefully by qualified investors prior to investing. An investment with Knightsbridge is not suitable or desirable for all investors; investors may lose all or a portion of the capital invested. Investors may be required to bear the financial risks of an investment for an indefinite period of time. Qualified investors are urged to consult with their own legal, financial and tax advisors before making any investment. Knightsbridge is a private investment firm that offers investment services to Qualified Investors, Members and Institutions ONLY. Qualified Investors are defined as individuals who have met those Qualifications in the relevant jurisdictions. Members are defined as individuals who have been accepted into the Knightsbridge membership program. Institutions are defined as entities such as banks, pension funds, and hedge funds. If you are not a Qualified Investor, Member or Institution, you are not eligible to invest with Knightsbridge. All investments involve risk, and there is no guarantee of profit. You may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Knightsbridge is not a registered investment advisor, and this disclaimer should not be construed as investment advice. Please consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. By accessing this website, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer. Thank you for your interest in Knightsbridge.