Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Australian shares rose Tuesday after the central bank expanded its bond buying program to further support an economic recovery and reiterated its pledge of a prolonged period of record low interest rates.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 1.5% higher at 6,762.6. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.4% to 13,044.5.

Japanese stocks finished higher Tuesday, recovering from last wk’s pull back, as growing optimism around domestic and US corporate earnings boosted sentiment.

The Nikkei index closed up 0.97% at 28,362.17. The broader Topix rose 0.83% at 1,844.91.

 China stocks ended higher Tuesday, as the PBoC’s liquidity injection eased worries over tight liquidity conditions

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.5% to close at 5,501.09, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.8% at 3,533.68.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 2 Feb 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:40am EST161.70+1.45+0.90%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:40am EST368.33+6.92+1.91%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index5:36am EST1,690.32+38.53+2.33%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST28,362.17+271.12+0.97%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:08am EST29,248.70+355.84+1.23%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index1:01am EST7,027.50+104.70+1.51%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:01am EST3,096.81+40.28+1.32%
.SETISET Composite Index4:57am EST1,486.25+8.20+0.55%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST6,043.84-23.70-0.39%
.PSIPSE Composite Index1 Feb 20216,867.88+53.12+0.78%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:59am EST3,533.68+28.40+0.81%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex5:51am EST49,797.72+1,197.11+2.46%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI1 Feb 20211,580.49+14.09+0.90%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index1 Feb 2021312.07+12.48+4.17%

