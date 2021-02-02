Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks

Australian shares rose Tuesday after the central bank expanded its bond buying program to further support an economic recovery and reiterated its pledge of a prolonged period of record low interest rates.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 1.5% higher at 6,762.6. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.4% to 13,044.5.

Japanese stocks finished higher Tuesday, recovering from last wk’s pull back, as growing optimism around domestic and US corporate earnings boosted sentiment.

The Nikkei index closed up 0.97% at 28,362.17. The broader Topix rose 0.83% at 1,844.91.

China stocks ended higher Tuesday, as the PBoC’s liquidity injection eased worries over tight liquidity conditions

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.5% to close at 5,501.09, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.8% at 3,533.68.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 2 Feb 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:40am EST 161.70 +1.45 +0.90% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:40am EST 368.33 +6.92 +1.91% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 5:36am EST 1,690.32 +38.53 +2.33% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 28,362.17 +271.12 +0.97% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:08am EST 29,248.70 +355.84 +1.23% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 1:01am EST 7,027.50 +104.70 +1.51% .KS11 KOSPI Index 4:01am EST 3,096.81 +40.28 +1.32% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:57am EST 1,486.25 +8.20 +0.55% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:14am EST 6,043.84 -23.70 -0.39% .PSI PSE Composite Index 1 Feb 2021 6,867.88 +53.12 +0.78% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:59am EST 3,533.68 +28.40 +0.81% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 5:51am EST 49,797.72 +1,197.11 +2.46% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 1 Feb 2021 1,580.49 +14.09 +0.90% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 1 Feb 2021 312.07 +12.48 +4.17%

