Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks
Australian shares rose Tuesday after the central bank expanded its bond buying program to further support an economic recovery and reiterated its pledge of a prolonged period of record low interest rates.
The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 1.5% higher at 6,762.6. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.4% to 13,044.5.
Japanese stocks finished higher Tuesday, recovering from last wk’s pull back, as growing optimism around domestic and US corporate earnings boosted sentiment.
The Nikkei index closed up 0.97% at 28,362.17. The broader Topix rose 0.83% at 1,844.91.
China stocks ended higher Tuesday, as the PBoC’s liquidity injection eased worries over tight liquidity conditions
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.5% to close at 5,501.09, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.8% at 3,533.68.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 2 Feb 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:40am EST
|161.70
|+1.45
|+0.90%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:40am EST
|368.33
|+6.92
|+1.91%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|5:36am EST
|1,690.32
|+38.53
|+2.33%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|28,362.17
|+271.12
|+0.97%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:08am EST
|29,248.70
|+355.84
|+1.23%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|1:01am EST
|7,027.50
|+104.70
|+1.51%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|4:01am EST
|3,096.81
|+40.28
|+1.32%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:57am EST
|1,486.25
|+8.20
|+0.55%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:14am EST
|6,043.84
|-23.70
|-0.39%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|1 Feb 2021
|6,867.88
|+53.12
|+0.78%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:59am EST
|3,533.68
|+28.40
|+0.81%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|5:51am EST
|49,797.72
|+1,197.11
|+2.46%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|1 Feb 2021
|1,580.49
|+14.09
|+0.90%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|1 Feb 2021
|312.07
|+12.48
|+4.17%
Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
Latest posts by Paul Ebeling (see all)
- Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys - February 2, 2021
- Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific - February 2, 2021
- Cooking is as Important as the Meal - February 2, 2021