Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.
These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.
Below are our Buys for Tuesday, 2 February, as follows:
Ralph Lauren Corp. (NYSE:RL) saw its target price raised to 112 from 82 at Needham, which maintained a Buy rating on the shares. The consensus price target is at 113.47. The stock closed Monday at 102.48.
Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR) saw its price target raised to 37 from 26 at Needham, which kept a Buy rating on the stock. The consensus target is 33.90.
Vericel Corp. (NASDAQ:VCEL): this company’s method for restoring cartilage in sports medicine and rebuilding skin after severe burns gives this stock big Northside outlook. Shares most recently closed at 41.27 and have a consensus price target of 43.76.
