Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks

China’s blue-chip stock index fell Tuesday, marking its biggest daily loss since September after touching a 13-yr high in the prior session on profit taking.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.51% to 3,569.43, and the blue-chip CSI300 index fell 2.01%

Japanese shares finished lower Tuesday before earnings season profit-taking.

The Nikkei 225 Index ended down 0.96% to 28,546.18. The broader Topix declined 0.75% to 1,848.00.

Australian markets were closed for a public holiday, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.6% to finish at 13,323.46

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 26 January 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:39am EST 161.70 -1.24 -0.76% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:40am EST 367.44 -10.35 -2.74% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 4:58am EST 1,650.56 +0.00 +0.00% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 28,546.18 -276.11 -0.96% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:08am EST 29,391.26 -767.75 -2.55% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 25 Jan 2021 7,111.40 +32.50 +0.46% .KS11 KOSPI Index 4:03am EST 3,140.31 -68.68 -2.14% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:53am EST 1,512.83 +11.21 +0.75% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:14am EST 6,140.17 -118.40 -1.89% .PSI PSE Composite Index 25 Jan 2021 6,977.16 -94.34 -1.33% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:59am EST 3,569.43 -54.81 -1.51% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 25 Jan 2021 48,347.59 -530.95 -1.09% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 25 Jan 2021 1,575.31 -1.31 -0.08% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 24 Jan 2021 361.80 -5.76 -1.57%

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!