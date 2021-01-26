Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks
China’s blue-chip stock index fell Tuesday, marking its biggest daily loss since September after touching a 13-yr high in the prior session on profit taking.
At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.51% to 3,569.43, and the blue-chip CSI300 index fell 2.01%
Japanese shares finished lower Tuesday before earnings season profit-taking.
The Nikkei 225 Index ended down 0.96% to 28,546.18. The broader Topix declined 0.75% to 1,848.00.
Australian markets were closed for a public holiday, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.6% to finish at 13,323.46
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 26 January 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:39am EST
|161.70
|-1.24
|-0.76%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:40am EST
|367.44
|-10.35
|-2.74%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|4:58am EST
|1,650.56
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|28,546.18
|-276.11
|-0.96%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:08am EST
|29,391.26
|-767.75
|-2.55%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|25 Jan 2021
|7,111.40
|+32.50
|+0.46%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|4:03am EST
|3,140.31
|-68.68
|-2.14%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:53am EST
|1,512.83
|+11.21
|+0.75%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:14am EST
|6,140.17
|-118.40
|-1.89%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|25 Jan 2021
|6,977.16
|-94.34
|-1.33%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:59am EST
|3,569.43
|-54.81
|-1.51%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|25 Jan 2021
|48,347.59
|-530.95
|-1.09%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|25 Jan 2021
|1,575.31
|-1.31
|-0.08%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|24 Jan 2021
|361.80
|-5.76
|-1.57%
