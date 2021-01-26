Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

By on

Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks

China’s blue-chip stock index fell Tuesday, marking its biggest daily loss since September after touching a 13-yr high in the prior session on profit taking.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.51% to 3,569.43, and the blue-chip CSI300 index fell 2.01%

Japanese shares finished lower Tuesday before earnings season profit-taking.

The Nikkei 225 Index ended down 0.96% to 28,546.18. The broader Topix declined 0.75% to 1,848.00.

Australian markets were closed for a public holiday, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.6% to finish at 13,323.46

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 26 January 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:39am EST161.70-1.24-0.76%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:40am EST367.44-10.35-2.74%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index4:58am EST1,650.56+0.00+0.00%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST28,546.18-276.11-0.96%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:08am EST29,391.26-767.75-2.55%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index25 Jan 20217,111.40+32.50+0.46%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:03am EST3,140.31-68.68-2.14%
.SETISET Composite Index4:53am EST1,512.83+11.21+0.75%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST6,140.17-118.40-1.89%
.PSIPSE Composite Index25 Jan 20216,977.16-94.34-1.33%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:59am EST3,569.43-54.81-1.51%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex25 Jan 202148,347.59-530.95-1.09%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI25 Jan 20211,575.31-1.31-0.08%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index24 Jan 2021361.80-5.76-1.57%

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

 

  #Asia, #AsiaPacific, #Australia, #China, #Japan, #markets, #stocks, #world

Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  2. Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific