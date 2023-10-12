Trezor Launches New Hardware Wallets

Trezor, one of the leading hardware wallet manufacturers, has launched two new hardware wallets and a metal seed backup solution designed specifically for Web3 users.
Both the new Trezor Model One and Trezor Model T are small, lightweight devices that allow users to store and manage cryptocurrencies offline. The Model One is the more affordable option, while the Model T offers a larger touchscreen display and support for more cryptocurrencies.
Both models feature a number of security features, including a PIN code, two-factor authentication, and a passphrase recovery system. The passphrase recovery system allows users to restore their wallet even if they lose their device or forget their PIN code.
Trezor has released a new metal seed backup solution that is durable, fireproof, and waterproof. This solution provides a secure way to store the seed phrase, which is a unique set of words that can be used to restore a crypto wallet if it is lost or stolen.
Trezor’s new products make it easier for Web3 users to get started and stay secure. The Model One is a simple and affordable hardware wallet that allows users to store cryptocurrencies offline. The Model T offers more features for more experienced users. The metal seed backup solution is a great way to protect a wallet’s seed phrase from loss or damage.
What do these new products mean for Web3 users?
Trezor’s new products make it easier than ever for Web3 users to get started and stay secure. The Model One is an easy-to-use and affordable hardware wallet that offers a high level of security. You can also purchase the metal seed backup solution to protect your wallet’s seed phrase.
