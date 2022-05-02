Travel: Small Town, Big Food

#travel #USA #food

Greenville, South Carolina

“Once a small mill town, today Greenville hums with culinary energy“–Paul Ebeling

Thanks to the nearby headquarters of BMW and Michelin stimulating the local economy and attracting a culturally diverse workforce, restaurant menus are inventive and constantly evolving.

Dine at The Anchorage, where returning local chef Greg McPhee and his team reinvent the menu every 10 days, or try Camp for an eclectic, global roster of shareable small plates.

For a more casual vibe, at The Commons food hall, there’s GB&D, where chef Alex George and his crew not only sling “a ridiculous number” of the most golden brown and delicious cheeseburgers, but they also join forces to dial up the ever-changing dinner and cocktail menu.

Then, swing by Methodical Coffee in the same hall for coffee with a master’s degree, grab street tacos and chorizo smash burgers at Comal 864, drink craft Belgian beer underground at The Trappe Door, and then try Society Sandwich Bar & Social Club with the Post Balone, starring fried bologna and a drippy fried egg.

Buy a loaf of salt-studded stecca bread at Swamp Rabbit Café & Grocery, rent a bike, and pedal the Swamp Rabbit Trail out to Travelers Rest for a late breakfast of crêpes at Tandem or an early dinner at the Topsoil Kitchen & Market, helmed by 2020 James Beard Awards semifinalist Adam Cooke.

