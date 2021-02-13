Tokyo Hit by Major Earthquake

A MAJOR earthquake struck off the coast of Japan’s Fukushima prefecture on Saturday, violently shaking the cities on the eastern seaboard and prompting fears of a tsunami.

Several seismological agencies have put the magnitude of the quake, which hit east of Japan’s largest island of Honshu, at 7.0 or higher.

It registered as the highest possible on the local Japan Meteorological Agency Seismic Intensity Scale. A 7 quake in Japan indicates a violent, heavy earthquake which can shake people and objects around, destroy buildings, and crack the ground.