Tokyo Hit by Major Earthquake

By on

Tokyo Hit by Major Earthquake

A MAJOR earthquake struck off the coast of Japan’s Fukushima prefecture on Saturday, violently shaking the cities on the eastern seaboard and prompting fears of a tsunami.

Several seismological agencies have put the magnitude of the quake, which hit east of Japan’s largest island of Honshu, at 7.0 or higher. 

Image

It registered as the highest possible on the local Japan Meteorological Agency Seismic Intensity Scale. A 7 quake in Japan indicates a violent, heavy earthquake which can shake people and objects around, destroy buildings, and crack the ground.

  #earthquake, #Japan

Tokyo Hit by Major Earthquake added by on
View all posts by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profileMy Facebook profileMy Google+ profileMy LinkedIn profileMy Instagram profile

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

CEO at HEFFX
S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Funds Manager at HEFFX holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.
My Twitter profileMy Facebook profileMy Google+ profileMy LinkedIn profileMy Instagram profile

Latest posts by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D (see all)

Related posts:

  1. Asia: Gold, USD, Crude Oil, Stocks & Commodities
  2. How Far South is China’s Rapid Growth Slowdown Headed?