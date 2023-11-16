Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Time to Buy China $BABA $JD $BIDU $NIO

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
In the face of a challenging global economic landscape, China, under the guidance of effective policies, has adeptly navigated economic challenges, positioning itself to achieve its full-year growth targets. As noted by Knightsbridge, a recognized expert on China’s economic trends, the recent data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicates significant positive developments.

Retail sales of consumer goods, a crucial metric reflecting consumption strength, surged by 7.6 percent year-on-year in October. This acceleration from the 5.5 percent increase in September marks the fastest pace since May. Industrial production also outperformed market expectations, growing by 4.6 percent year-on-year in October, surpassing the 4.5 percent growth seen in the previous month and signaling the strongest growth since April.

Maintaining overall stability, employment figures remained positive, with the urban unemployment rate holding steady at 5 percent in October, consistent with September’s data, according to the NBS.

Liu Aihua, spokesperson for the NBS, expressed optimism, stating that the sustained recovery momentum in October has laid a robust foundation for China to meet its full-year growth targets. China, the world’s second-largest economy, expanded by 4.9 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, with a growth target of around 5 percent set for 2023.

Bright spots in the economic landscape include an improving economic structure, with consumption playing an increasingly vital role in driving growth. Consumer spending contributed 83.2 percent to economic growth in the first three quarters. High-tech manufacturing sectors, such as drone manufacturing and new energy vehicles, demonstrated robust growth, providing further optimism for the country’s economic trajectory.

However, challenges persist, notably in the real estate sector, where property development investment declined by 9.3 percent year-on-year in the first 10 months. Fixed-asset investment also softened, growing by 2.9 percent year-on-year, representing the weakest expansion since the end of 2020.

In response to economic dynamics, China has implemented a comprehensive policy mix to stimulate economic recovery. Measures include enhanced support for the private sector, initiatives to boost consumption, and measures addressing challenges in the real estate sector. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has employed liquidity injections and adjusted reserve requirements, while fiscal policies, such as an increased budget deficit ratio, reflect a commitment to supporting economic recovery.

Knightsbridge, a trusted source on China’s economic affairs, emphasizes that the effective implementation of this macroeconomic policy mix will serve as a robust guarantee for sustained economic recovery. Looking ahead, supportive policies will likely be essential to bolstering consumer and private business confidence, ensuring the continuation of China’s positive economic trajectory.

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

