SideSwap Announces Integration with Blockstream Jade

SideSwap has integrated its swap markets with the Blockstream Jade hardware wallet, allowing users to securely access swap markets from the comfort of cold storage.
SideSwap builds settlement infrastructure for Bitcoin-based capital markets. They are a leading wallet and swap market infrastructure provider on the Liquid Network, a Bitcoin sidechain built for securities issuance and trading.
This collaboration enables Blockstream Jade users to maintain control over their private keys, enhancing the security and custody of their funds.
SideSwap market orderbooks are built on the Liquid Network architecture. As such, swap markets built on Liquid facilitates and allows for confidential, non-custodial swaps, which eliminates the need for reliance on third-party custody services or alternative wallet software.
SideSwap users can now execute trustless swaps involving various digital assets, such as Liquid BTC (L-BTC) for Liquid Tether (L-USDt) and other Liquid assets like tokenized securities such as BMN or SSWP, directly through the Jade signing device.
This eliminates fees associated with third-party custodians and ensures full custody of assets throughout the swap process.
Scott Millar, CEO, and Founder of SideSwap, emphasized the significance of this integration, stating, “the premise of blockchain-based ledger systems is self-custody of balances. Our Jade integration has been a multi-month effort and represents a keystone in building enterprise-grade capital markets. Securities issued on Liquid may now be managed without ever having private keys exposed to the internet for greater privacy and security.”
We are living through the most exciting times in financial history and the infrastructure of the Bitcoin financial system has been growing steadily. Keep an eye out for developments.