Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

By on

Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks

China shares rebounded Thursday, as strong gains in the property sector helped the market recover from sharp losses made a day earlier.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.59% at 3,585.05, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was ended 0.59% higher at 5,469.56.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.63% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 1.007%.

Japan’s Nikkei index finished above the 30,000-mark Thursday after Fed Chairman Powell views signaled that interest rates will remain low for an extended period.

The Nikkei share average ended up 1.67% at 30,168.27. The broader TOPIX rose 1.22% at 1,926.23.

Australian shares closed higher Thursday, helped by gains in energy and mining stocks as commodity prices continued to strengthen, and as data showed a higher-than-expected rise in domestic business investment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.8% higher at 6,834. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1.2%

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

  #AsiaPacific, #Australia, #China, #Jap, #Japan, #NewZeland

Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  2. Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific