Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China shares rebounded Thursday, as strong gains in the property sector helped the market recover from sharp losses made a day earlier.
At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.59% at 3,585.05, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was ended 0.59% higher at 5,469.56.
The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.63% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 1.007%.
Japan’s Nikkei index finished above the 30,000-mark Thursday after Fed Chairman Powell views signaled that interest rates will remain low for an extended period.
The Nikkei share average ended up 1.67% at 30,168.27. The broader TOPIX rose 1.22% at 1,926.23.
Australian shares closed higher Thursday, helped by gains in energy and mining stocks as commodity prices continued to strengthen, and as data showed a higher-than-expected rise in domestic business investment.
The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.8% higher at 6,834. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1.2%
Asia-Pacific Indexes
