Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

Below are our Buys for Friday, 26 February, as follows:

AstraZeneca Inc. (NASDAQ:AZN) was raised to Buy from Neutral at UBS. The shares have traded in a 52-wk range of 36.15 – 64.94 and have a consensus price target of 62.35.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was raised to Buy from Accumulate at Gordon Haskett, which has a 202 price target on the retail home improvement giant. The consensus target is at 162.31.

Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) was raised at BofA Securities from Underperform to Buy with a 20 price target. The consensus target is at 9.83.

Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) was upgraded to Buy from Hold at HSBC Securities, which raised the price target on the shoe and apparel leader to 158. The consensus target is higher at 162.65.

Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ) was raised from Neutral to Buy with a 288 price target at Guggenheim. The consensus target is at 264.05.

