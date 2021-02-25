Sitting on a Cash Pile 11.0? Early Call: News and Business Information Services Giant Breaks Out

#cash #bullish #buy

$TRI

Thomson Reuters Corp. (NYSE:TRI) broke out on 23 February at 88.55 and confirmed on 24 February at 89.14. Thus garnering an HeffX-LTN Cash Pile Buy rating with a price target at 116/share.

The stock is currently trading at 88.64 with its 52 wk trading range of 52.23 – 89.97

The lower consensus price objective is 46.09. Our price target is 92/share.

The support is at 81,87 and the resistance is Nil. Key technical indicators are Very Bullish in here.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific.

It operates through 5 segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

The Corporates segment provides a suite of services across legal, tax, regulatory, and compliance functions to corporate customers, including accounting firms.

The Tax & Accounting Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on tax offerings and automating tax workflows to tax, accounting, and audit professionals in accounting firms.

The Reuters News segment provides business, financial, national, and international news to professionals through desktop terminals, media organizations, and industry events, as well as directly to consumers.

The Global Print segment offers legal and tax information primarily in print format to legal and tax professionals, governments, law schools, and corporations.

The company was formerly known as The Thomson Corporation and changed its name to Thomson Reuters Corporation in April 2008.

Thomson Reuters Corporation was founded in Y 1799 and is HQ’d in Toronto, Canada. Thomson Reuters Corporation is a subsidiary of The Woodbridge Company Limited.

