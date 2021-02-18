Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

By on

Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks

China’s blue-chip index finished lower after marking an all-time high Thursday, the 1st trading session after a week-long Lunar New Year holiday

The blue-chip CSI300 index climbed 2.1% to an all-time high of 5,930.9, before closing down 0.7% to 5,768.38, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.6% at 3,675.36.

The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext fell 2.7%, while Shanghai’s STAR50 index shed 0.5%.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei share average declined a bit Thursday as investors tuned cautions about the sustainability of a recent rally above the 30,000 mark.

The Nikkei 225 index settled down 0.19% to 30,236.09, reversing earlier gain, while the broader TOPIX fell 1% to 1,941.91

 Australian shares ended flat to unchanged

The S&P/ASX 200 index at 6,885.9, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.32% lower to finish at 12,633.6.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 18 February 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:40am EST169.96-1.69-0.98%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:41am EST384.01-8.25-2.10%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index7:20am EST1,759.16-3.93-0.22%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST30,236.09-56.10-0.19%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:08am EST30,595.27-489.67-1.58%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index12:58am EST7,155.50-3.30-0.05%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:03am EST3,086.66-47.07-1.50%
.SETISET Composite Index4:45am EST1,511.03-3.88-0.26%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST6,200.31-27.42-0.44%
.PSIPSE Composite Index17 Feb 20216,849.64-116.79-1.68%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:59am EST3,675.36+20.27+0.55%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex7:29am EST51,324.69-379.14-0.73%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI17 Feb 20211,575.84-19.45-1.22%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index17 Feb 2021353.02+2.30+0.66%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

 

  #AsiaPacific, #China

Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  2. Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific