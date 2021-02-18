Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks

China’s blue-chip index finished lower after marking an all-time high Thursday, the 1st trading session after a week-long Lunar New Year holiday

The blue-chip CSI300 index climbed 2.1% to an all-time high of 5,930.9, before closing down 0.7% to 5,768.38, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.6% at 3,675.36.

The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext fell 2.7%, while Shanghai’s STAR50 index shed 0.5%.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei share average declined a bit Thursday as investors tuned cautions about the sustainability of a recent rally above the 30,000 mark.

The Nikkei 225 index settled down 0.19% to 30,236.09, reversing earlier gain, while the broader TOPIX fell 1% to 1,941.91

Australian shares ended flat to unchanged

The S&P/ASX 200 index at 6,885.9, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.32% lower to finish at 12,633.6.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 18 February 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:40am EST 169.96 -1.69 -0.98% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:41am EST 384.01 -8.25 -2.10% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 7:20am EST 1,759.16 -3.93 -0.22% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 30,236.09 -56.10 -0.19% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:08am EST 30,595.27 -489.67 -1.58% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 12:58am EST 7,155.50 -3.30 -0.05% .KS11 KOSPI Index 4:03am EST 3,086.66 -47.07 -1.50% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:45am EST 1,511.03 -3.88 -0.26% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:14am EST 6,200.31 -27.42 -0.44% .PSI PSE Composite Index 17 Feb 2021 6,849.64 -116.79 -1.68% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:59am EST 3,675.36 +20.27 +0.55% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 7:29am EST 51,324.69 -379.14 -0.73% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 17 Feb 2021 1,575.84 -19.45 -1.22% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 17 Feb 2021 353.02 +2.30 +0.66%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!