Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China’s blue-chip index finished lower after marking an all-time high Thursday, the 1st trading session after a week-long Lunar New Year holiday
The blue-chip CSI300 index climbed 2.1% to an all-time high of 5,930.9, before closing down 0.7% to 5,768.38, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.6% at 3,675.36.
The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext fell 2.7%, while Shanghai’s STAR50 index shed 0.5%.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei share average declined a bit Thursday as investors tuned cautions about the sustainability of a recent rally above the 30,000 mark.
The Nikkei 225 index settled down 0.19% to 30,236.09, reversing earlier gain, while the broader TOPIX fell 1% to 1,941.91
Australian shares ended flat to unchanged
The S&P/ASX 200 index at 6,885.9, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.32% lower to finish at 12,633.6.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 18 February 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:40am EST
|169.96
|-1.69
|-0.98%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:41am EST
|384.01
|-8.25
|-2.10%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|7:20am EST
|1,759.16
|-3.93
|-0.22%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|30,236.09
|-56.10
|-0.19%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:08am EST
|30,595.27
|-489.67
|-1.58%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|12:58am EST
|7,155.50
|-3.30
|-0.05%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|4:03am EST
|3,086.66
|-47.07
|-1.50%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:45am EST
|1,511.03
|-3.88
|-0.26%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:14am EST
|6,200.31
|-27.42
|-0.44%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|17 Feb 2021
|6,849.64
|-116.79
|-1.68%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:59am EST
|3,675.36
|+20.27
|+0.55%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|7:29am EST
|51,324.69
|-379.14
|-0.73%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|17 Feb 2021
|1,575.84
|-19.45
|-1.22%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|17 Feb 2021
|353.02
|+2.30
|+0.66%
Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
