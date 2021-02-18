Rocket Tiger Set to Blast Off

By on

Rocket Tiger, the impressive son of promising Victorian Sire Cluster (Fastnet Rock) heads to Saturday’s Silver Slipper with a real chance of taking the race and moving on to the Golden Slipper.

Raced by The Codfather Noel Penfold, the man who names most of his horses after the fish that made his fortune and has it emblazoned on his colours, Rocket Tiger has blasted on the the 2 yo scene with 2 wins, including a most impressive last start win at Randwick.

20201226RANR01_V from Breednet on Vimeo.

Rocket Tiger has moved from 18 to 1 to 12 to 1 in betting after the scratching of Fav Four Moves Ahead.

Image result for rocket tiger horse

Rocket Tiger was bred by the owner, he is out of the Keltrice mare Takook who has already produced a couple of winners for the Codfather, Takookacod and Takissacod plus there is a full sister to Rocket Tiger who is now a yearling and a very nice colt by award winning sire O’lonhro.

Cluster himself is on fire ate the moment, from limited books of mares he has been producing quality racehorses all over the country.

Cluster stands at Larneuk

