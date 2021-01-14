Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China’s blue-chip index fell Thursday, moving further away from a 13-yr closing high earlier this week, as the country reported its biggest jump in COVID-19 cases in more than 10 months.

At the close, the blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.93%. The Shanghai Composite index fell 0.91%.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei stock average closed at its highest level in 30 yrs Thursday, kindled by a rally in tech shares and better-than-expected core machinery orders.

The Nikkei index ended 0.85% higher at 28,698.26, and the broader Topix rose for a 6 session running to finish 0.48% higher at 1,873.28.

Australian shares finished higher Thursday, as investors took cues from an upbeat Wall Street session.

The S&P/ASX 200 index extended gainers to a 2nd session, ending 0.43% higher at 6,715.3. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index -0.03% to finish flat. 

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 14 January 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:45am EST163.65+0.76+0.47%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index3:50am EST347.19+6.19+1.82%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index3:50am EST1,694.04+2.35+0.14%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST28,698.26+241.67+0.85%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:09am EST28,496.86+261.26+0.93%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index1:24am EST6,982.70+28.80+0.41%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:01am EST3,149.93+1.64+0.05%
.SETISET Composite Index4:05am EST1,534.81-12.50-0.81%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST6,428.31-6.89-0.11%
.PSIPSE Composite Index13 Jan 20217,273.15+30.30+0.42%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:59am EST3,565.90-32.75-0.91%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex4:06am EST49,627.17+134.85+0.27%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI13 Jan 20211,635.71-0.98-0.06%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index12 Jan 2021357.06+1.61+0.45%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

  

