Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China’s blue-chip index fell Thursday, moving further away from a 13-yr closing high earlier this week, as the country reported its biggest jump in COVID-19 cases in more than 10 months.

At the close, the blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.93%. The Shanghai Composite index fell 0.91%.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei stock average closed at its highest level in 30 yrs Thursday, kindled by a rally in tech shares and better-than-expected core machinery orders.

The Nikkei index ended 0.85% higher at 28,698.26, and the broader Topix rose for a 6 session running to finish 0.48% higher at 1,873.28.

Australian shares finished higher Thursday, as investors took cues from an upbeat Wall Street session.

The S&P/ASX 200 index extended gainers to a 2nd session, ending 0.43% higher at 6,715.3. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index -0.03% to finish flat.

Data as of 14 January 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:45am EST 163.65 +0.76 +0.47% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 3:50am EST 347.19 +6.19 +1.82% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 3:50am EST 1,694.04 +2.35 +0.14% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 28,698.26 +241.67 +0.85% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:09am EST 28,496.86 +261.26 +0.93% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 1:24am EST 6,982.70 +28.80 +0.41% .KS11 KOSPI Index 4:01am EST 3,149.93 +1.64 +0.05% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:05am EST 1,534.81 -12.50 -0.81% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:14am EST 6,428.31 -6.89 -0.11% .PSI PSE Composite Index 13 Jan 2021 7,273.15 +30.30 +0.42% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:59am EST 3,565.90 -32.75 -0.91% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 4:06am EST 49,627.17 +134.85 +0.27% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 13 Jan 2021 1,635.71 -0.98 -0.06% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 12 Jan 2021 357.06 +1.61 +0.45%

