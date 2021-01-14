Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#world#stock #markets#Australia #China#Japan
China’s blue-chip index fell Thursday, moving further away from a 13-yr closing high earlier this week, as the country reported its biggest jump in COVID-19 cases in more than 10 months.
At the close, the blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.93%. The Shanghai Composite index fell 0.91%.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei stock average closed at its highest level in 30 yrs Thursday, kindled by a rally in tech shares and better-than-expected core machinery orders.
The Nikkei index ended 0.85% higher at 28,698.26, and the broader Topix rose for a 6 session running to finish 0.48% higher at 1,873.28.
Australian shares finished higher Thursday, as investors took cues from an upbeat Wall Street session.
The S&P/ASX 200 index extended gainers to a 2nd session, ending 0.43% higher at 6,715.3. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index -0.03% to finish flat.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 14 January 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:45am EST
|163.65
|+0.76
|+0.47%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|3:50am EST
|347.19
|+6.19
|+1.82%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|3:50am EST
|1,694.04
|+2.35
|+0.14%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|28,698.26
|+241.67
|+0.85%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:09am EST
|28,496.86
|+261.26
|+0.93%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|1:24am EST
|6,982.70
|+28.80
|+0.41%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|4:01am EST
|3,149.93
|+1.64
|+0.05%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:05am EST
|1,534.81
|-12.50
|-0.81%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:14am EST
|6,428.31
|-6.89
|-0.11%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|13 Jan 2021
|7,273.15
|+30.30
|+0.42%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:59am EST
|3,565.90
|-32.75
|-0.91%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|4:06am EST
|49,627.17
|+134.85
|+0.27%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|13 Jan 2021
|1,635.71
|-0.98
|-0.06%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|12 Jan 2021
|357.06
|+1.61
|+0.45%
Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
Latest posts by Paul Ebeling (see all)
- Sitting on a Cash Pile 10.0? West Texas Oil & Gas Back in Favor - January 14, 2021
- Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys - January 14, 2021
- Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific - January 14, 2021