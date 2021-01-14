#Litecoin is currently rising, but it is likely to face a strong resistance near $150.
Litecoin started a strong decline below the $165 and $150 support levels against the US Dollar.
The MACD appears to be turning bullish, with a similar motion before the breakout in December. As the 12-day exponential moving average crossed above the 26-day exponential moving average, the odds for a bullish impulse increased significantly.
Litecoin closed up 3.940 at 149.310. Volume was 42% below average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 100% wider than normal.
Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the bullish or bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.
Summary
Litecoin is currently 120.2% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend.
Volatility is extremely high when compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.
There is a good possibility that volatility will decrease and prices will stabilize in the near term.
Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of Litecoin at a relatively equal pace (neutral).
Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on Litecoin and have had this outlook for the last 28 periods.
Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.
A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).
During the past 10 bars, there have been 7 white candles and 3 black candles for a net of 4 white candles.
During the past 50 bars, there have been 28 white candles and 22 black candles for a net of 6 white candles.
Three white candles occurred in the last three days.
Although these candles were not big enough to create three white soldiers, the steady upward pattern is bullish.
Latest posts by HEFFX (see all)
- Ark Still Accumulating Novartis - January 14, 2021
- GameStop Stock Jumps - January 14, 2021
- Litecoin Price Will Skyrocket - January 14, 2021