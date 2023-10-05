Thursday, October 5, 2023
@Copyright 2022 - All Right Reserved.
Home PoliticsAmerica This is a Financial Collapse due to Excess Money Printing, Where Do You Invest Now?
AmericaBitcoinCultureEconomyEducationFeaturedGoldHeadline NewsKnightsbridge InsightsKXCO GuideLifestyles of the RIch and FamousLuxuryMost PopularMust ReadOpinionShayne HeffernanShayne HeffernanShayne Heffernan on InvestmentsStrategyTodays Trade IdeasTop StoriesUnited States

This is a Financial Collapse due to Excess Money Printing, Where Do You Invest Now?

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
written by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

A financial collapse due to excess money printing is a scenario in which the economy collapses due to the government printing too much money. This can lead to a number of problems, including:

  • Hyperinflation: Hyperinflation is a rapid and uncontrolled increase in the general price level of goods and services. It can occur when the government prints too much money, which causes the value of money to decrease. Hyperinflation can make it difficult for people to afford basic necessities and can lead to a decline in living standards.
  • Loss of confidence in the currency: When the government prints too much money, it can lead to a loss of confidence in the currency. This can make it difficult for businesses to invest and grow, and it can lead to a decline in economic activity.
  • Bankruptcy of businesses and governments: When the value of money decreases, it can lead to the bankruptcy of businesses and governments. This is because businesses and governments will have to pay back their debts in a currency that is worth less than when they borrowed it.

A financial collapse due to excess money printing can have a devastating impact on the economy. It can lead to widespread job losses, a decline in living standards, and social unrest.

Here are some specific examples of what a financial collapse due to excess money printing could look like:

  • Prices for goods and services would rise rapidly. This would make it difficult for people to afford basic necessities, such as food and housing.
  • Interest rates would rise sharply. This would make it more expensive for businesses to borrow money, which would slow economic growth.
  • The stock market would crash. This would wipe out people’s savings and make it more difficult for businesses to raise capital.
  • Banks would fail. This would make it difficult for people to access their savings and make it more difficult for businesses to borrow money.
  • The government would default on its debt. This would make it difficult for the government to borrow money, and it would lead to a decline in confidence in the economy.

“In a world of increasing tyranny and government overreach, it is more important than ever to become a sovereign individual. This means taking responsibility for your own life and well-being, and making your own choices without interference from others. It means being self-sufficient and independent, and not relying on the government or any other institution for your livelihood. It means being free to think and speak for yourself, and to live your life according to your own values.”

Shayne Heffernan

The best place to be invested in a financial collapse due to excess money printing is in assets that are likely to hold their value or even appreciate in value during a period of high inflation and economic instability. These assets include:

  • Hard assets: Hard assets are assets that have a physical presence and are limited in supply. Examples of hard assets include gold, silver, real estate, and commodities.
  • Cryptocurrencies: Cryptocurrencies are digital or virtual tokens that use cryptography to secure their transactions and to control the creation of new units. Cryptocurrencies are often seen as a hedge against inflation and government overreach.
  • Defensive stocks: Defensive stocks are stocks of companies that sell products and services that are in high demand even during economic downturns. Examples of defensive stocks include consumer staples, utilities, and healthcare.

It is important to note that there is no surefire way to protect yourself from a financial collapse. However, by investing in a diversified portfolio of hard assets, cryptocurrencies, and defensive stocks, you can increase your chances of weathering the storm.

Here are some specific examples of investments that you may want to consider in a financial collapse due to excess money printing:

  • Gold: Gold is a traditional hedge against inflation and economic instability. Gold prices have historically risen during periods of high inflation.
  • Silver: Silver is another traditional hedge against inflation and economic instability. Silver prices have also historically risen during periods of high inflation.
  • Real estate: Real estate can be a good investment in a financial collapse because it is a hard asset that is limited in supply. However, it is important to choose real estate in a desirable location that is likely to hold its value or even appreciate in value.
  • Commodities: Commodities are raw materials that are used to produce other goods and services. Examples of commodities include oil, gas, wheat, and corn. Commodities can be a good investment in a financial collapse because they are in high demand and have a limited supply.
  • Cryptocurrencies: Cryptocurrencies are digital or virtual tokens that use cryptography to secure their transactions and to control the creation of new units. Cryptocurrencies are often seen as a hedge against inflation and government overreach.
  • Defensive stocks: Defensive stocks are stocks of companies that sell products and services that are in high demand even during economic downturns. Examples of defensive stocks include consumer staples, utilities, and healthcare.

It is important to do your own research before investing in any asset. You should also consider your own investment goals and risk tolerance.

Shayne Heffernan

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

You may also like

Himalayan Glacial Lake Flood in India Kills 14, More Than 100 Missing

Cook’s Stock Sale: A Signal of Confidence or Caution?

Bitcoin Building a Decentralized Society

Sovereign Individual Manifesto

Gold and Silver are Buys

Stagflation the Next Issue

logo-white

Your Trusted Source for Capital Markets & Related News

Latest Articles

Himalayan Glacial Lake Flood in India Kills 14, More Than 100 Missing
Cook’s Stock Sale: A Signal of Confidence or Caution?
Bitcoin Building a Decentralized Society

© 2023 LiveTradingNews.com – For The Traders, By The Traders – All Right Reserved.

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin
The information contained on this website shall not be construed as (i) an offer to purchase or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any securities or services, (ii) investment, legal, business or tax advice or an offer to provide such advice, or (iii) a basis for making any investment decision. An offering may only be made upon a qualified investor’s receipt not via this website of formal materials from the Knightsbridge an offering memorandum and subscription documentation (“offering materials”). In the case of any inconsistency between the information on this website and any such offering materials, the offering materials shall control. Securities shall not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful unless the requirements of the applicable laws of such jurisdiction have been satisfied. Any decision to invest in securities must be based solely upon the information set forth in the applicable offering materials, which should be read carefully by qualified investors prior to investing. An investment with Knightsbridge is not suitable or desirable for all investors; investors may lose all or a portion of the capital invested. Investors may be required to bear the financial risks of an investment for an indefinite period of time. Qualified investors are urged to consult with their own legal, financial and tax advisors before making any investment. Knightsbridge is a private investment firm that offers investment services to Qualified Investors, Members and Institutions ONLY. Qualified Investors are defined as individuals who have met those Qualifications in the relevant jurisdictions. Members are defined as individuals who have been accepted into the Knightsbridge membership program. Institutions are defined as entities such as banks, pension funds, and hedge funds. If you are not a Qualified Investor, Member or Institution, you are not eligible to invest with Knightsbridge. All investments involve risk, and there is no guarantee of profit. You may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Knightsbridge is not a registered investment advisor, and this disclaimer should not be construed as investment advice. Please consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. By accessing this website, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer. Thank you for your interest in Knightsbridge.