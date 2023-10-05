Thursday, October 5, 2023
Sovereign Individual Manifesto

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
I am a sovereign individual. I am responsible for my own life and well-being. I make my own choices without interference from others. I am self-sufficient and independent. I do not rely on the government or any other institution for my livelihood. I am free to think and speak for myself, and to live my life according to my own values.

I believe that all individuals have the right to be sovereign. This means that they have the right to live their lives free from coercion and interference from others. It also means that they have the right to own property, to engage in free trade, and to travel freely.

I believe that the government should be limited in its role. The government should protect the rights of individuals and should provide essential services, such as national defense and infrastructure. However, the government should not interfere in the lives of individuals or in the free market.

I am committed to living a sovereign life. I will not allow the government or any other institution to control my life or my choices. I will work to educate others about the importance of sovereignty and to promote a society in which all individuals are free to live their lives according to their own values.

Here are some specific things that I will do to live a sovereign life:

  • I will educate myself about my rights and about the ways in which the government and other institutions can infringe on those rights.
  • I will support organizations that are working to protect individual liberty and to promote a limited government.
  • I will be financially independent. I will not rely on the government or any other institution for my livelihood.
  • I will be self-sufficient. I will learn the skills that I need to live without relying on the government or other institutions.
  • I will build a community of sovereign individuals who support each other and who work to promote a society in which all individuals are free to live their lives according to their own values.

I believe that the future belongs to the sovereign individual. We are the ones who will create a better world for ourselves and for our children.

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

