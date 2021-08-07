There’s a Licensed, 3/4-Size Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa for Your Child

#Ferrari #TestaRosa #TinyTR

$RACE

Ferrari’s 250 Testa Rossa is an esteemed classics from the Italian automaker. Having won 18 races, including victory at the 12 Hours of Sebring, the 1000 km Buenos Aires and a stunning four wins at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, it remains a towering legend to this day.

Now, with prices out of reach for all but the wealthiest, it is a car few will ever get to drive. Fear not as the Little Car Company is building a series of tiny, officially-sanctioned replicas by the name of the Testa Rossa J.

The 3/4-sized recreation is done in partnership with Ferrari and aimed at child drivers, or perhaps childish drivers too.

The Testa Rossa J packs a 12 kW all-electric drivetrain, with an estimated Top speed of 37 mph. Built from original drawings sourced from the Ferrari Classiche department, it aims to be as faithful a replica as possible.

With a 10-ft-long, hand-beaten aluminum body, original-grade paint, Brembo disc brakes, Pirelli tires and even a real Ferrari badge, it is clear that the Little Car Company focus is on quality.

Just 299 examples of the Testa Rossa J will be built, with no word as to the price at this stage. It will be expensive, but more obtainable than an original Testa Rossa, which sell for north of $30-M now.

The car comes with four selectable driving modes—Novice, Comfort, Sport, Race, somewhat like real Ferrari vehicles.

In Novice mode, power and speed are limited to just 12 mph and 1 kW respectively. Sport and Race mode ramp that up to a full 12 kW and unlock the full 37 mph top speed. The modes are selected with a Manettino switch just like in Ferrari’s modern cars like the 812 Superfast.

Its high-power modes can be disabled to stop little Enzo or Enzina from hitting highway speeds before they have learned to walk. If you are intending to raise the next Gilles Villeneuve you want to start you child out young.

The interior features a removable Nardi steering wheel for easy entry, and the leather is the same as used on full-size Ferraris.

There’s reportedly room for an adult to sit inside, though just as a passenger, with the driving position suited for children only.

The car comes with fully working headlights, brake lights, and horn, and a remarkably complete dash as well.

We have no reason to believe that it will be road legal, which raises the question of where you would actually use such a vehicle.

Based on the photos on the website, it is likely intended for drives around the family estate or vineyard.

There are also references to racing the car against other vehicles from The Little Car Company like the Bugatti Baby II.

Colors of the exterior and interior can be customized with the online configurator there is an online configurator but only to a certain degree. Color combinations are strictly locked down to avoid your child making the wrong selection.

It is not surprising, as if your children are going to be de facto brand ambassadors among their peers, they need to be making Ferrari look good.

For vintage racing enthusiasts, a variety of historic liveries are available that celebrate the model’s sporting history, too. With that said, we doubt many kids out there remember the 250 Testa Rossa’s racing heyday almost 70 yrs ago.

These tiny sports cars are becoming more of a thing lately, it seems. As for the Testa Rossa J, it looks absolutely exquisite and we would kill for the chance to have a go.

It is impressive that it’s authentic enough to score a real Ferrari badge from a company that is extremely careful about where they end up.

If you are lucky enough to find one of these under your gigantic Christmas tree this year, enjoy it, and try not to run over the toddlers.

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Our overall technical outlook is still Bullish, a Key indicators are Bullish long-term. Ferrari reported strong earnings for Q-3 on 3 November and did the same for Q-4 and F-Y 2020 as reported on 2 February.

Ferrari closed Friday at 219.46 within its 52 wk range of 127.73 – 233.66 in NY. It’s all time high in NY was marked at 233.66 intraday on 29 December.

Key technical indicators are Bullish mid to long term. The candlestick pattern indicates the confirmation of the break out at 196.01 on 3 November and confirmed.

The Key support is at 219.37 and the resistance is light at 220.77, Nil above. The 3 August Dragon Fly Doji candlestick will likely confirm a return to the Very Bullish trend.

All of our Key technical indicators have turned Very Bullish across the board.

Note: At the beginning of Y 2020 I called RACE at 230 by year’s end, the stock was trading at 165.22 on 1 January 2020, on 29 December 2020 it marked 233.66 intraday, its all time high

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC, and Buys at Morgan Stanley and Bank of America.

UBS is now calling the stock at 365. I have not seen any other Street downgrades.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term as it becomes the world’s 1st Super Luxury brand.

Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, BAML raised its call to 270 long term.

I have raised my long term target to 375, a Strong Bull call, the strongest on the Street and am holding the mark during this recent profit taking, and seeing RACE as a buying opportunity.

Ferrari has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price at 231.99.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised downgraded from Buy to Hold at HSBC.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I am calling it 375 long term, the Top on the Street, and adjusting it to 250/share short term.

A number of large investors have recently bought shares of RACE, and there have been very few instances of insider selling over the past yr that we have seen. And Ferrari continues to buy back its stock in here.

The stock is considered defensive in the sector.

Have a Super Pebble Beach Automotive week, Keep the Faith!