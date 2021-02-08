The World is Shifting to Crypto, Are You?

Elon Musk

Tesla has announced in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Form 10-k filing that the company has purchased $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin. When the news broke, the price of the leading crypto asset jumped well over 15%, touching a new all-time price high at $44,899 per coin.

Additionally, Tesla detailed in the filing that the company will begin to accept bitcoin (BTC) as a form of payment for Tesla products.

“Moreover, we expect to begin accepting bitcoin as a form of payment for our products in the near future, subject to applicable laws and initially on a limited basis, which we may or may not liquidate upon receipt,” Tesla’s filing details.

Michael J. Saylor

Chairman and CEO, MicroStrategy

Michael Saylor (michael.com) is the Chairman & CEO of MicroStrategy (MSTR), a publicly traded business intelligence firm that he founded in 1989. He is also the founder of Alarm.com (ALRM), named inventor on 40+ patents, & author of the book “The Mobile Wave”. He founded & serves as trustee for the Saylor Academy (saylor.org), a non-profit organization that has provided free education to 800,000+ students. He is an advocate for the Bitcoin Standard (hope.com). He has dual degrees from MIT in Aerospace Engineering & History of Science.

A blockchain, originally block chain, is a continuously growing list of records, called blocks, which are linked and secured using cryptography. Each block typically contains a cryptographic hash of the previous block, a timestamp and transaction data. By design, a blockchain is inherently resistant to modification of the data. A blockchain is a decentralized, distributed and public digital ledger that is used to record transactions across many computers so that the record cannot be altered retroactively without the alteration of all subsequent blocks and the collusion of the network. This allows the participants to verify and audit transactions inexpensively.

