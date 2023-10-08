The World is Already in a Wartime Economy Buy Gold and Bitcoin

There are a number of similarities between now and a wartime economy.

In both cases, there is a scarcity of resources and a need to prioritize production of essential goods and services. This can lead to government intervention in the economy, such as price controls and rationing.

There is also a need to increase taxes and government borrowing in order to finance the war effort. This can lead to inflation and economic hardship for the population.

In addition, both wartime and current economic conditions can lead to social unrest and political instability.

The best assets to own in a wartime economy are those that are considered to be safe havens and that tend to hold their value or even increase in value during times of war and uncertainty. These assets include:

Gold and silver: Gold and silver have been considered safe havens for centuries. They are both precious metals that are in high demand and have limited supply.

Commodities: Commodities such as Bitcoin, oil, wheat, and corn are essential goods that are in high demand during wartime.

Real estate: Real estate can be a good investment in a wartime economy, but it is important to choose carefully. Properties in desirable locations that are likely to hold their value are the best choices.

Defensive stocks: Defensive stocks are stocks of companies that sell essential goods and services that people need even during wartime, such as food, utilities, and healthcare.

Here are some specific examples of how the economy is being affected now in a similar way to a wartime economy:

Increased government spending: Governments around the world are spending more money on defense, energy, and other essential services. This is leading to higher budget deficits and public debt.

Higher taxes: Governments are raising taxes to pay for increased spending. This is reducing disposable income and consumer spending.

Supply chain disruptions: The COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine have disrupted supply chains for food, energy, and other goods. This is causing shortages and higher prices.

Inflation: Inflation is rising in many countries due to increased government spending, supply chain disruptions, and high energy prices. This is making it difficult for people to afford basic necessities.

Social unrest: The economic challenges caused by inflation and supply chain disruptions are leading to social unrest in some countries.

It is important to note that there are also some key differences between a wartime economy and the current economic situation. For example, in a wartime economy, there is a need to mobilize the population to produce war materials and support the war effort. This is not the case in the current economic situation.

In addition, the current economic situation is global in scale. This means that it is more difficult to implement policies that would be effective in a wartime economy.

Overall, there are a number of similarities between now and a wartime economy. However, there are also some key differences. It is important to understand the similarities and differences in order to develop effective policies to address the current economic challenges.

Shayne Heffernan