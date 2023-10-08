Sunday, October 8, 2023
@Copyright 2022 - All Right Reserved.
Home PoliticsAmerica Israel Declares War
AmericaEconomyFeaturedGoldHeadline NewsKnightsbridge InsightsMiddle EastMost PopularPoliticsShayne HeffernanShayne HeffernanShayne Heffernan on InvestmentsWorld War 3

Israel Declares War

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
written by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

Israel’s security cabinet voted on Saturday night to officially go to war following a major attack on the country by Palestinian armed group Hamas, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said.

The invocation of Article 40 of Israel’s Basic Law allows the government to take “significant military action that may lead, with a level of probability close to certain, to war,” Netanyahu’s office said on Sunday.

Under the legislation, the prime minister will be able to make certain decisions regarding the war with just the approval of the security cabinet, it added.

Netanyahu’s office also said the government had asked the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, to activate emergency regulations allowing for detainees to be held in custody for a longer period without being brought before a court.

Netanyahu declared that Israel was at war in his first message a few hours after Hamas fired thousands of rockets at Israel and sent its fighters into Jewish settlements near the border with Gaza on Saturday morning.

“Citizens of Israel, we are at war. And we will win,” the prime minister said in his address. “The enemy will pay a price like they have never known before,” he vowed, referring to Hamas.

The history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is complex and long-standing. The conflict can be traced back to the late 19th century, when the Zionist movement began to advocate for the establishment of a Jewish homeland in Palestine. The conflict escalated in the early 20th century, as Jewish immigration to Palestine increased and tensions with the Arab population grew.

The first major Israeli-Palestinian war occurred in 1948, when Israel declared its independence and Arab armies invaded. The war resulted in the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, who fled to neighboring Arab countries.

The second major Israeli-Palestinian war occurred in 1967, when Israel launched a preemptive strike against Arab armies. The war resulted in Israel’s capture of the West Bank, Gaza Strip, East Jerusalem, and the Golan Heights.

Since 1967, there have been a number of smaller wars and clashes between Israel and Palestinians. The conflict has also been marked by terrorism, both by Palestinian groups and by Jewish extremists.

In 1993, Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) signed the Oslo Accords, which were intended to lead to a two-state solution to the conflict. However, the Oslo Accords were never fully implemented, and the conflict has continued.

In recent years, there have been a number of attempts to revive the peace process, but none have been successful. The conflict remains one of the most intractable in the world.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has had a devastating impact on both Israelis and Palestinians. The conflict has cost tens of thousands of lives and displaced millions of people. It has also had a negative impact on the economies of Israel and the Palestinian territories.

The conflict has also had a negative impact on the region as a whole. The conflict has contributed to instability and violence in the Middle East. It has also made it more difficult for the region to cooperate on other issues.

Shayne Heffernan

User Avatar

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

You may also like

The World is Already in a Wartime Economy Buy Gold and Bitcoin

Wars, Crime, Inflation is this the End of Fiat?

Israel and Hamas go to War (Live Updates)

Spain Enters the Space Race with PLD Space

Knightsbridge Inspires Others to Be Successful

Knightsbridge Tips on Keeping a Clear Head

logo-white

Your Trusted Source for Capital Markets & Related News

Latest Articles

The World is Already in a Wartime Economy Buy Gold and Bitcoin
Israel Declares War
Wars, Crime, Inflation is this the End of Fiat?

© 2023 LiveTradingNews.com – For The Traders, By The Traders – All Right Reserved.

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin
The information contained on this website shall not be construed as (i) an offer to purchase or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any securities or services, (ii) investment, legal, business or tax advice or an offer to provide such advice, or (iii) a basis for making any investment decision. An offering may only be made upon a qualified investor’s receipt not via this website of formal materials from the Knightsbridge an offering memorandum and subscription documentation (“offering materials”). In the case of any inconsistency between the information on this website and any such offering materials, the offering materials shall control. Securities shall not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful unless the requirements of the applicable laws of such jurisdiction have been satisfied. Any decision to invest in securities must be based solely upon the information set forth in the applicable offering materials, which should be read carefully by qualified investors prior to investing. An investment with Knightsbridge is not suitable or desirable for all investors; investors may lose all or a portion of the capital invested. Investors may be required to bear the financial risks of an investment for an indefinite period of time. Qualified investors are urged to consult with their own legal, financial and tax advisors before making any investment. Knightsbridge is a private investment firm that offers investment services to Qualified Investors, Members and Institutions ONLY. Qualified Investors are defined as individuals who have met those Qualifications in the relevant jurisdictions. Members are defined as individuals who have been accepted into the Knightsbridge membership program. Institutions are defined as entities such as banks, pension funds, and hedge funds. If you are not a Qualified Investor, Member or Institution, you are not eligible to invest with Knightsbridge. All investments involve risk, and there is no guarantee of profit. You may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Knightsbridge is not a registered investment advisor, and this disclaimer should not be construed as investment advice. Please consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. By accessing this website, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer. Thank you for your interest in Knightsbridge.