#crypto #volality

“Cryptocurrency volatility is not necessarily a bad thing, the ‘Crypto-crash is bunk, savvy players tune out the Noise” — Paul Ebeling

When used effectively and efficiently, volatility is an extremely powerful investment strategy.

The “crypto-crash” has created a lot media of Noise but volatility in the cryptocurrency market should be treated in the same way as turbulence in any other market.

As with any type of investing, the investor’s best tool in order to sidestep potential risks and take advantage of opportunities that arise in times of market volatility, is diversification.

Cryptocurrency investors should ensure they are diversified across the principal digital tokens.

But 1 Crypto does not mind the volatility, in fact, it was built for it.

GBITS is a Crypto with a difference “Not Just a Token This is a Reinvention of Capital Markets” GBITS is like a Central Bank of an Ecosystem Fees all Cryptos = redistributed to all existing holders New Cryptos = Auto-Distribution of 5% of Total Tokens, the volatility underpins the valuation.

GBITS is also in the early stages of integrating with an exchange that brings together DeFi, traditional Prop Trading as well as listing and Blockchain services.

The shrewd investors consistently utilized market volatility as major buying opportunities in traditional financial markets, and the cryptocurrency market is not different.

We here at HeffX-LTN urge investors not to be driven by any 1 influential advocate, such as Elon Musk, who can trigger dramatic swings in both directions.

Sound investment decisions are not made on hype and hysteria from celebrity enthusiasts on social media, rather time-honored fundamentals such as diversification, sensible valuations, and profitability.

Whether it is Bitcoin, or any of the current generation of tokens, or not, cryptocurrencies are here to stay.

Digital currencies have forever changed the way the world handles money, makes transactions, does business, and manages assets. Pay attention!

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!