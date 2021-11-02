10.3 C
New York
Tuesday, November 2, 2021
spot_img
HomeStocksDow Jones
StocksDow JonesInvestments

The US Benchmarks Charged North Tuesday

By Paul Ebeling

#benchmarks #stocks

$SPY $QQQ $RUT $DIA

The US market drew support from Bullish earnings reactions, positive momentum, and mega-cap support to set record highs again” — Paul Ebeling

DJIA +138.79 at 36052.63, NAS Comp +53.69 at 15649.60, S&P 500 +16.98 at 4630.65

The S&P 500 (+0.4%), Dow Jones Industrial Average (+0.5%), Nasdaq Composite (+0.3%), and Russell 2000 (+0.2%) set intraday and closing record highs Tuesday.

  • S&P 500 +23.3% YTD
  • NAS Comp +21.4% YTD
  • Russell 2000 +19.5% YTD
  • DJIA +17.8% YTD

Investors did not receive any economic data Tuesday.

Looking Ahead: Wednesday investors will receive the ISM Non-Manufacturing Index for October, the ADP Employment Change report for October, Factory Orders for September, the weekly MBA Mortgage Applications Index, and the final IHS Markit Services PMI for October. 

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleFerrari’s (NYSE:RACE) Q-3 Results Beat the Street Again
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com