The US Benchmarks Charged North Tuesday

#benchmarks #stocks

$SPY $QQQ $RUT $DIA

“The US market drew support from Bullish earnings reactions, positive momentum, and mega-cap support to set record highs again” — Paul Ebeling

DJIA +138.79 at 36052.63, NAS Comp +53.69 at 15649.60, S&P 500 +16.98 at 4630.65

The S&P 500 (+0.4%), Dow Jones Industrial Average (+0.5%), Nasdaq Composite (+0.3%), and Russell 2000 (+0.2%) set intraday and closing record highs Tuesday.

S&P 500 +23.3% YTD

NAS Comp +21.4% YTD

Russell 2000 +19.5% YTD

DJIA +17.8% YTD

Investors did not receive any economic data Tuesday.

Looking Ahead: Wednesday investors will receive the ISM Non-Manufacturing Index for October, the ADP Employment Change report for October, Factory Orders for September, the weekly MBA Mortgage Applications Index, and the final IHS Markit Services PMI for October.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!