Friends will hug, pints will be pulled as the British economy reopens Monday giving 65-M people a measure of Freedom after the gloom of a 4-month of VirusCasedemic.

Most of the British will be free again to hug, drink a pint in their pub, sit down to an indoor meal or visit the cinema for a movie after a series of lockdowns that imposed the strictest restrictions in peacetime history.

The biggest public health crisis in a Century was accompanied by a drastic extension of state power.

During England’s lockdowns police broke up parties and protests alike, shut down religious services and handed out fines of up to $14,000 to youngsters for partying.

As freedom beckons once more, there is excitement.

From Monday in England gatherings of up to 30 people will be allowed outdoors, 2 families will be allowed to meet indoors; cafes, bars and restaurants will reopen for indoor service; care home residents will be allowed to have five visitors; and face coverings will no longer be compulsory in schools.

The British economy last yr had its worst decline in 300 yrs, while the government spent hundreds of billions of GBPs to save jobs and companies and the Bank of England doubled its bond buying program.

