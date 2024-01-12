Friday, January 12, 2024
@Copyright 2022 - All Right Reserved.
Home PoliticsAmerica The U.S. and U.K. Bomb Yemen
AmericaFeaturedFreedomHeadline NewsMiddle EastMost PopularPoliticsShayne HeffernanShayne HeffernanWar

The U.S. and U.K. Bomb Yemen

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
written by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

In a significant development in Yemen that underscores the ongoing role of the military-industrial complex, the United States and the United Kingdom reportedly launched attacks on Yemen, targeting the cities of Sanaa and Hodeidah. Although Washington and London have yet to make official announcements, multiple sources from both countries indicated that an attack was imminent, citing anonymous insiders within governmental circles.

Geopolitical Tensions and Military Actions

The Houthi spokesman, Abdulsalam Jahaf, confirmed the attacks, stating, “Now America, Britain, and Israel are launching raids on Hodeidah, Sanaa, Dhamar, and Saada. We will discipline them, God willing.” This escalation comes as the Houthis, officially known as Ansar Allah, have declared solidarity with Gaza and carried out multiple attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea, a critical trade route connecting Europe and Asia via the Suez Canal.

Economic Implications and Global Response

The repeated attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea have compelled major shipping companies to reroute their ships around Africa, leading to increased prices and insurance costs. In response to these developments, the U.S. Central Command announced the interception of more than 20 missiles and drones targeting vessels in the Red Sea. British Defense Secretary Grant Schapps emphasized the importance of maintaining open sea routes, stating, “We cannot have a situation where a major sea route is being cut off by terrorists and thugs.”

The Role of the Military-Industrial Complex

The ongoing conflict in Yemen and the involvement of major powers like the U.S. and U.K. highlight the intricate dynamics of the military-industrial complex. Between 2015 and 2023, the Houthis successfully resisted a regional coalition led by Saudi Arabia, with U.S. backing through intelligence sharing and military supplies. The recent escalation underscores the deep-rooted interests, alliances, and geopolitical strategies that shape military interventions and actions, often driven by economic, strategic, and ideological considerations.

Future Implications and Considerations

As tensions escalate and global powers navigate complex geopolitical landscapes, the situation in Yemen serves as a stark reminder of the intertwined relationships between military capabilities, economic interests, and political objectives. The actions and responses from various stakeholders, including the U.S., U.K., Saudi Arabia, and the Houthis, will continue to shape regional dynamics, international relations, and the broader discourse on security, sovereignty, and peacekeeping efforts.

The reported attacks on Yemen by the U.S. and U.K. underscore the challenges inherent in military interventions and the multifaceted influences of the military-industrial complex. As events unfold, stakeholders, policymakers, and the international community must remain vigilant, informed, and engaged in fostering dialogue, promoting peace, and addressing the underlying issues driving conflict and instability in the region.

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

You may also like

Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Tensions $USO $XOM $CVX

Airbus is Beating Boeing $EADSY $BA

Washington Fears Elon Musk: Truth Destroys the Woke Agenda $TSLA

Unveiling Hong Kong’s Real Estate Market

Thonglor NFT Club: A Hub for Crypto Enthusiasts in Bangkok

Buying a Bitcoin ETF is Not as Good as Buying Your Own...

logo-white

Your Trusted Source for Capital Markets & Related News

Latest Articles

Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Tensions $USO $XOM $CVX
Airbus is Beating Boeing $EADSY $BA
Washington Fears Elon Musk: Truth Destroys the Woke Agenda $TSLA

© 2023 LiveTradingNews.com – For The Traders, By The Traders – All Right Reserved.

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin
The information contained on this website shall not be construed as (i) an offer to purchase or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any securities or services, (ii) investment, legal, business or tax advice or an offer to provide such advice, or (iii) a basis for making any investment decision. An offering may only be made upon a qualified investor’s receipt not via this website of formal materials from the Knightsbridge an offering memorandum and subscription documentation (“offering materials”). In the case of any inconsistency between the information on this website and any such offering materials, the offering materials shall control. Securities shall not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful unless the requirements of the applicable laws of such jurisdiction have been satisfied. Any decision to invest in securities must be based solely upon the information set forth in the applicable offering materials, which should be read carefully by qualified investors prior to investing. An investment with Knightsbridge is not suitable or desirable for all investors; investors may lose all or a portion of the capital invested. Investors may be required to bear the financial risks of an investment for an indefinite period of time. Qualified investors are urged to consult with their own legal, financial and tax advisors before making any investment. Knightsbridge is a private investment firm that offers investment services to Qualified Investors, Members and Institutions ONLY. Qualified Investors are defined as individuals who have met those Qualifications in the relevant jurisdictions. Members are defined as individuals who have been accepted into the Knightsbridge membership program. Institutions are defined as entities such as banks, pension funds, and hedge funds. If you are not a Qualified Investor, Member or Institution, you are not eligible to invest with Knightsbridge. All investments involve risk, and there is no guarantee of profit. You may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Knightsbridge is not a registered investment advisor, and this disclaimer should not be construed as investment advice. Please consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. By accessing this website, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer. Thank you for your interest in Knightsbridge.