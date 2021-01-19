The Progressive Left, Elites and RINO’s Pushed Him Out, But Donald Trump says “America, I am not going away”

By on

The Progressive Left, Elites and RINO’s Pushed Him Out, But Donald Trump says “America, I am not going away”

#PresidentTrump #Left #elites #RINOs #Progressive #America

I have followed politics over the yrs, have sought out facts from solid sources, have reported them in this column daily, and my views are aligned with 10’s of millions of Americans who voted for President Trump last November“– Paul Ebeling

Last wk the White House published a list of President Trump’s many accomplishments during his term as President of the United States.

The “Trump Administration Accomplishments” lists what President achieved during the last 4 yrs, including the amazing, against all odds economic boom before and after the instant recession brought on by The China Virus.

President Trump was the Man for all Americans, bringing job opportunities for Americans of all races, creeds and colors.

He cut taxes for the middle class, created jobs, invested in Opportunity Zones, deregulated American businesses, and revamped trade policies and and made deals across borders with America First as the goal.

He promised to build The Wall on our southern border, he built 450 miles of if it and halted most of the illegal crossings.

He rebuilt our military and clamped down on our NATO allies, making them pay up, and dramatically changed our federal judiciary system from bent left to straight conservative by successfully installing 3 new justices to the Supreme Court plus appointing roughly 230 federal judges and 54 appeals court judges

President Trump’s worked vigorously for religious freedom in the United States and China, sanctioning the wrongdoers.

And of course, he and his allies have fought long and hard election integrity at all levels of government.

President Trump committed to an “orderly transition” to the next administration, but that he will not attend Mr. Biden’s virtual inauguration.

Instead, America’s Best and Most unappreciated President since George Washington will have his Farewell Celebration live at Andrew’s Airforce Base before he and his family board Airforce One and wing down to South Florida where he plans to HQ and live.

Donald Trump worked tirelessly every day and night while in office to Make America Great Again, and I believe he will continue to pursue that goal from Mar a Lago.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

  #America, #DonaldTrump, #Elites, #left, #MAGA, #MelaniaTrump, #president, #PresidentTrump, #progressive, #RINOs

The Progressive Left, Elites and RINO’s Pushed Him Out, But Donald Trump says “America, I am not going away” added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. President Trump in a Few Years has Established a Legacy Like No Other in Modern Times
  2. Dr. Anthony Fauci, The Great Reset and The Green New Deal