The Progressive Left, Elites and RINO’s Pushed Him Out, But Donald Trump says “America, I am not going away”

“I have followed politics over the yrs, have sought out facts from solid sources, have reported them in this column daily, and my views are aligned with 10’s of millions of Americans who voted for President Trump last November“– Paul Ebeling

Last wk the White House published a list of President Trump’s many accomplishments during his term as President of the United States.

The “Trump Administration Accomplishments” lists what President achieved during the last 4 yrs, including the amazing, against all odds economic boom before and after the instant recession brought on by The China Virus.

President Trump was the Man for all Americans, bringing job opportunities for Americans of all races, creeds and colors.

He cut taxes for the middle class, created jobs, invested in Opportunity Zones, deregulated American businesses, and revamped trade policies and and made deals across borders with America First as the goal.

He promised to build The Wall on our southern border, he built 450 miles of if it and halted most of the illegal crossings.

He rebuilt our military and clamped down on our NATO allies, making them pay up, and dramatically changed our federal judiciary system from bent left to straight conservative by successfully installing 3 new justices to the Supreme Court plus appointing roughly 230 federal judges and 54 appeals court judges

President Trump’s worked vigorously for religious freedom in the United States and China, sanctioning the wrongdoers.

And of course, he and his allies have fought long and hard election integrity at all levels of government.

President Trump committed to an “orderly transition” to the next administration, but that he will not attend Mr. Biden’s virtual inauguration.

Instead, America’s Best and Most unappreciated President since George Washington will have his Farewell Celebration live at Andrew’s Airforce Base before he and his family board Airforce One and wing down to South Florida where he plans to HQ and live.

Donald Trump worked tirelessly every day and night while in office to Make America Great Again, and I believe he will continue to pursue that goal from Mar a Lago.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!