Banyan Tree Launches New Spa in Krabi

Therapists offer ‘colour-calm’ advice to suit guest’s individual temperament

Banyan Tree Krabi, a 72-key luxury beach resort that celebrated its grand opening in October, has unveiled a new spa boasting a unique hydrotherapy facility and eight treatment rooms, each of which has been fitted with a selection of coloured lighting designed to help enhance the well-being of each individual customer.

The new resort — Banyan Tree’s fourth in Thailand following hotels in Phuket, Bangkok and Koh Samui — is located at tranquil Tubkaek Beach, a 45-minute drive from Krabi International Airport, and some 20 km north of the main tourist areas of Railay and Ao Nang. Nestled in the northernmost corner of the beach, Banyan Tree Krabi is flanked by nature — it tiers into a verdant rolling landscape known as Naga Crest Hill, while facing out over stunning limestone cliffs and the sapphire waters of the Andaman Sea.

A freshwater stream winds downhill from Naga Crest Hill into the property where Banyan Tree’s innovative design team has sculpted a beautiful tropical canal to ferry the springwater to the sea. The rush of water is a recurrent sight and sound at the floral 10-acre resort, where guests are constantly treated to the trickle of streams or the cascading of waterfalls, from the spectacular water feature gracing the lobby to a small waterpark for kids.

And nowhere is the element of water accentuated more than at the 500 sqm pavilion of Banyan Tree Spa Krabi, host to The Rainforest, a maze of hydrotherapeutic stations, including a steam room and sauna, ice fountain, jet pool, and an array of waterjets designed to simultaneously stimulate and soothe the body and mind.

Among the massage options available to guests and visiting customers is lava shell treatment, which begins with body wrap of pearl powder, followed by a special technique created exclusively at Banyan Tree Krabi using a heated lava shell.

“Pearl powder contains trace minerals and is high in calcium, which is conducive to healthy skin,” said spa manager Bussayawan Chanchai. “And the effect of massaging it into the muscles with a hot lava shell is ideal for relieving tension and stiffness.”

Bussayawan heads a team of therapists each thoroughly versed in the Banyan Tree brand of well-being. She previously studied a Science Program in Integrative Medicine where she discovered the benefits of colour therapy, which she has now adapted at Banyan Tree Spa Krabi.

“We chat with each client when they check in and ask how they are feeling,” she said. “Someone who has come from a cold climate may well be recommended red lighting, which boosts energy and increases warmth. Those who have just had a long flight or have not been sleeping well could be offered blue. We also have white, green and yellow lighting, and each helps to immerse the guest in an ambience that will create positive energy and benefit their health.”

As part of Banyan Tree Krabi’s Grand Opening rollout, guests are receiving various promotions, one of which includes a 50% discount on their first treatment at the spa, and 30% off a second treatment. The offer, available to hotel guests only, applies to any website bookings between now and 30 April but is valid for stays at the resort until 30 September 2021.

Banyan Tree Holdings Limited (“Banyan Tree” or the “Group”) is a leading international operator and developer of premium resorts, hotels, residences and spas, with 47 hotels and resorts, 63 spas, 72 retail galleries, and three golf courses in 24 countries. Each resort typically has between 75 to 300 rooms and commands room rates at the higher end of each property’s particular market.

The Group’s primary business is centered on four brands: the award-winning Banyan Tree and Angsana, as well as newly established Cassia and Dhawa. Banyan Tree also operates the leading integrated resort in Thailand – Laguna Phuket — through the Group’s subsidiary, Laguna Resorts & Hotels Public Company Limited. Two other integrated resorts – Laguna Bintan in Indonesia and Laguna Lăng Cô in Central Vietnam – complete the status of the Group as the leading operator of integrated resorts in Asia.

As a leading operator of spas in Asia, Banyan Tree’s spas are one of the key features in their resorts and hotels. Its retail arm Banyan Tree Gallery complements and reinforces the branding of the resort, hotel and spa operations.

Since the launch of the first Banyan Tree resort, Banyan Tree Phuket, in 1994, Banyan Tree has received over 2,600 awards and accolades for the resorts, hotels and spas that the Group manages. The Group has also received recognition for its commitment to sustainability for environmental protection and emphasis on corporate social responsibility.

In addition to its currently operating hotels, resorts, spas and golf courses, the Group currently has 21 hotels and resorts under construction, and another 25 under development.

www.banyantree.com www.angsana.com www.cassia.com www.dhawa.com

First impressions count – when guests arrive at Banyan Tree Krabi they are greeted by this sensational view from the lobby.

Lava shell massage is a signature treatment at Banyan Tree Spa Krabi.

Sauna, steam room, ice fountain and water jets are all part of The Rainforest experience at Banyan Tree Spa Krabi.