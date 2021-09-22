‘The People’ Do Not Have a Clue…

#ThePeople #COVID #VirusCasedemic

“Knowledge gives us the power to make informed decisions based on evidence. A bank will not lend money to an entrepreneur without a business plan, and so the same applies to the ‘official COVID’ data” — Paul Ebeling

Data from a poll done 6 months after the start of the VirusCasedemic were called “nothing short of stunning” as they revealed dramatic misunderstandings of the risk of dying from COVID-19, which “sadly, comes as no surprise”

Evidence suggests the number who misunderstand the risks from COVID-19 have not demonstrably changed in the past 7 months; based on data from 40% to 53.2% believe the infection is a broad risk for the population

The 2 identified culprits behind misunderstanding the basic facts were information on social media and partisan bias; yet, since social media posts are highly censored, it isn’t likely “misinformation” that is driving misunderstandings

The first poll called the misinformation “blinded from science,” which may have been driven by inconsistent statements from the same experts during a single interview. It is important to seek out verifiable news and independent research.

Th Big Q: If the Pandemic Is so Bad, Why Censor Social Media?

The Big A: The People are meant to be uneducated by the MSM or information posted in social media about the number of people who died from the COVID-19 infection and about proper treatment. The information being censored has enabled the government to reduce conflict by reducing debate over vaccines, masks and treatment protocols, as well as helped keep local populations afraid and under control.

The attacks on The People are by the people elected to protect them in this democracy. Vote them out!

Have a healthy, prosperous day, Keep the Faith!