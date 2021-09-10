The Natural Sources of Collagen

#collagen #aging #nature

“Collagen can be found in many foods and supplements and a balanced eating plan”— Paul Ebeling.

Our eating plans should contain efficient amounts of daily collagen. Collagen supplements can work even better when supported with our diet.

Note: Folate, aka, vitamin B-9 is important in red blood cell formation and for healthy cell growth and function, anti-aging!

So, let us look at the best natural sources of collagen, as follows:

• Bone broth



This is the most famous and hardest to consume source of collagen, It’s the secret of Korean women and is often consumed as just a drink. Bone broth is made by simmering bones in water for 3-6 hrs or more to extract the collagen from the marrow. It is a natural source of gelatin that is full of collagen and also contains calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, chondroitin, glucosamine, and amino acids. Personal I eat the marrow simmered in French butter with Rosemary daily.



• Egg whites



Eggs are a great source of good fats and proteins. Proline is 1 of them, it is an amino acid essential for natural collagen production.



• Fish



Although most people do not consume the parts that are the biggest collagen source, eating fish with the skin on can give us some collagen but also vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids.



• Chicken



Chicken feet are the part of the chicken you have to eat if you want to uptake a high collagen amount. Another part of collagen source is the comb and neck but you can also turn chicken into a broth. I tried chicken feet and rooster combs, I like the combs better, it is a Florentine speciality. Not fond of the chicken’s feet.



• Citrus fruits



Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, grapefruits, and clementines are full of vitamin C, an essential vitamin for the production of collagen’s precursor.



• Berries



Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, and all that those berries offer a higher amount of vitamin C and are full of antioxidants. But, if you have access to such fruits, go for berries instead of citrus fruits.



• Garlic



Garlic might be not your best friend but it is high in sulfur, a mineral that helps synthesize and prevents collagen breakdown. However, it is not suggested to eat more garlic just for collagen uptake.





• Beans



All kinds of beans are full of proteins and contain amino acids that are essential for collagen synthesis. Try adding to your diet beans for at least 1X/wk either as your main dish or as a salad.



• Leafy greens



Spinach, lettuce, collard greens, and rainbow chard contain vitamin C and chlorophyll which is the source of green pigment that may increase the amount of the precursor of the collagen.



• Tomatoes



Tomatoes and especially sun-dried, contain high amounts of vitamin C that is needed for collagen production. Actually, a medium-sized tomato contains 30% of the vitamin C needed for collagen production. Also, they contain an antioxidant named lycopene that prevents skin Sun damage and collagen breakdown.



• Red bell peppers

Red bell peppers but all the colored peppers contain vitamin C. Apart from that, they contain capsaicin that may reduce inflammation and help to fight the signs of aging.



• Cashews

These nuts are full of copper and zinc, two nutrients that boost the natural ability of collagen production.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively