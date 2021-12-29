The More We Learn About Dr. Fauci, the Worse it Gets

#Fauci #Collins #DCD #NIH #NIAID#science #virus #Omicron #lockdowns #harvard #stanford #oxford

“This government figurehead has had 2 yrs in the limelight, urging people to “follow the science,” which he regularly equates to his own shifting opinions”— Paul Ebeling

Recently, another cache of e-Mails obtained via a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request by the American Institute for Economic Research (AIER) now reveals Fauci and his boss, National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins, colluded behind the scenes to silence dissenting views on the lockdowns.

On 4 October 2020, 3 medical professors: Martin Kulldorff from Harvard, Sunetra Gupta from Oxford and Jay Bhattacharya from Stanford launched the Great Barrington Declaration, which called for focused protection of high-risk individuals rather than the continuation of blanket lockdowns

As support of the declaration rapidly spread, Dr. Fauci and Mr. Collins discussed how they could stop the call for a sane, science-based approach. In an e-Mail to Dr. Fauci, Mr. Collins wrote, “There needs to be a quick and devastating published take down of its premises”

The e-Mails between them are the smoking gun showing that it is they who are waging war against science

Despite having a combined annual budget of $58-B, and a combined staff of 31,000, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the NIH/NIAID have not yet conducted an actual study to determine how natural immunity stacks up against the COVID vaccine, begging the Big Q: do they not want to learn the answer?

Disturbingly, there is now evidence suggesting Omicron might be yet another lab creation.

FACT: The closest genetic sequences to Omicron date back to mid-2020. It does not seem to belong to any of the evolutionary branches that have emerged since.

There’s no precedent for this oddity occurring in nature.

Omicron is said to have some 50 mutations from the original Alpha strain, many of which specifically allow it to circumvent COVID shot-induced antibody defenses.

According to molecular biologist and cancer geneticist Philip Buckhaults, PhD, Omicron has 25 nonsynonymous and only one synonymous spike mutation compared to its most recent common ancestor (AV.1). Were it a natural occurrence, that ratio ought to be somewhere between 25 to 50 and 25 to 100.

Unless and until we end up with conclusive proof of its origin, we need to keep all options open, and that includes the possibility of Omicron being cooked up in a lab from a previous strain.

A plausible theory is that scientists enabled an early SARS-CoV-2 variant to build antibody resistance, possibly by passaging them through human or humanized cell lines in the presence of convalescent plasma.

Dr. Fauci and Mr. Collins are not alone, and not even close to the Top of the technocratic food chain, however, they play very important roles. It’s time to see them for who and what they are, and demand that they be held to account for their actions.

Have a healthy, happy Christmas week, Keep the Faith!