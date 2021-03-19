“The Left Believes in Government, We Believe in Freedom”

#government #help #Reagan #freedom

“The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: ‘I’m from the government, and I’m here to help,‘” President Ronald Reagan famously said, rebuking the big government policies of Democrats.

We believe in people and communities and families. The left believes in big government and big institutions.

Mr. Biden has said, ‘Help is on the way,’ and Ronald Reagan understood the last place you want to look is the government to help you out.“

Wednesday, Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) appeared with former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who noted Mr. Biden’s government has “created the crisis at the border” after The Trump Administration had it stabilized.

Before he left office 2 months ago President Trump said, ‘If you undo the policies we put in place regarding the border, you will see a tidal wave of immigrants come across.” And that is exactly what we are seen now.

Mr. Jordan took specific objection to the tone of Mr. Biden’s 1st national address on 11 March, which was given on the 1-yr anni of the World Health Organization (WHO) declaration of the coronavirus outbreak as a world ‘pandemic’ and hrs after he signed a $1.9-T spending bill that was delivered only with Democrat support in Congress under the guise of it being VirusCasedemic aid/relief/stimulus, but was actually big government pork.

“It was almost like he was talking to us like we were in grade school: ‘If you do what government tells you, exactly what we say, we might let you have a little independence come Independence Day,'” Mr. Jordan said. “Well, that’s not how this great country works. That’s not how freedom works. So we were kind of, I think, highlighting that as well.”

Now we can expect that anything that goes wrong in our country the Democrats will try to blame on President Trump, instead of taking responsibility for their policies that have caused the situation on our border. That is how the left operates, and the majority of Americans have common sense and they see through it all.

