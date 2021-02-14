The Focus is Now on Travel and Leisure Companies

By on

The Focus is Now on Travel and Leisure Companies

The results across the board will not be good, but it is about who is coming back.”– Paul Ebeling

Investors are watching this wk’s earnings reports from hotels, cruise lines and other businesses that have been hammered by the VirusCasedemic for indications on which companies will be 1st to bounce back when the chaos fades.

For almost a yr, money managers have largely looked past earnings in the travel and leisure sector, where fear fueled lockdowns and travel restrictions hammered companies’ businesses and stock prices.

Shares of Marriott (NYSE:MAR) and Norwegian Cruise Lines (NYSE:NCLH), for example, are down 12% or more in the last yr, compared to a nearly 17% gain for the S&P 500 through Friday’s close.

This wk’s numbers may offer clues on which companies are in the best financial health and would benefit the most from the reopening, while also allowing investors to better gauge where companies should be valued.

The results across the board will not be good, but it’s about who is coming back.

The focus on travel and leisure companies comes as investors gauge the effectiveness of the US vaccination effort and the degree to which it will help the economy back in big growth mode.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:HLT) and Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) are expected to release results on 17 February, followed by Marriott, Norwegian Cruise Lines and TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) on 18 February.

Have a healthy holiday weekend, Keep the Faith!

