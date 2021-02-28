The Ferrari 612 Scaglietti

#Ferrari #612 #Scaglietti

“From early 2008 the 612 Scaglietti was a Ferrari’s OTO, aka One To One model whereby invited clienti hand-picked colors, materials and options in order to fully personalize their Supercar” — Paul Ebeling

The 612 became the basis for 3 Special Edition models. The most notable being the Sessanta built in a run of 60 examples to mark the 60th anni of Ferrari.

The doors of this car open wide to give easy entry to a lavish interior.

With its airy feel from the glass roof, the cabin is an uplifting mixture of the finest leather and satin-finish aluminum details.

The thick-rimmed steering wheel has a red ‘engine start’ button and the famed manettino for selecting sport, comfort and track driving/suspension modes.

The trunk came with Pininfarina-designed fitted luggage and the seats are on the roomy side of the 2+2 range, comfortable got children and packages but not for full-sized adults.

The dual-zone air conditioning is efficient and the Bose sound system is excellent. The 612 even has parking sensors and a reversing camera. You learn to trust the latter feature in a car that goes in reverse nicely, keeping to the desired trajectory.

Now let’s go forward

After warming up the V12 a bit, moving off, you can press the full auto button on the center console or flick through the gears on the paddle-shifters, which are fixed in place rather than attached the steering wheel.

Like the 456M it replaced this Ferrari runs peacefully at low speeds, and sometimes that is important.

The chassis lives up to expectations, offering a neutral resistance to understeer and body roll that is something close to lovely. The 612S is a very agile and sophisticated gentleman’s car designed to seat 4.

The result is a fine modern Grand Touring machine, a 4-place Ferrari created with a real focus on the task, an urge to do something different and definitive in the world of exotic 4-seaters perhaps not seen since the Lamborghini Espada of which I had 1 of the 1st.

The 612 Scaglietti possesses that essential sense of theatre and occasion that makes it very much a Prancing Horse that can break any national speed limit in 2nd gear.

Here is the Official 612S commercial

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Our overall technical outlook is still Bullish, a Key indicators are Bullish long-term. Ferrari reported strong earnings for Q-3 on 3 November and did the same for Q-4 and F-Y 2020 as reported on 2 February.

Ferrari closed Friday 197.38 within its 52 wk range of 127.73 – 233.66 in NY. It’s all time high in NY was marked at 233.66 intraday on 29 December.

All of our technical indicators have turned Bearish with a Neutral bias in here. Ferrari’s stock is still very oversold in here, but the pattern still indicates the confirmation of the break out at 196.01 on 3 November and has confirmed.

The Key support is at 197.25 and the Key resistance is at 205.93 at the close Friday in NY.

Note: At the beginning of Y 2020 I called RACE at 230 by year’s end, the stock was trading at 165.22 on 1 January 2020, on 29 December 2020 it marked 233.66 intraday, its all time high

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC, and Buys at Morgan Stanley and Bank of America.

UBS is now calling the stock at 365. Citi downgraded the stock from Neutral to sell. I have not seen any other Street downgrades.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term as it becomes the world’s 1st Super Luxury brand.

Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, BAML raised its call to 270 long term.

I have raised my long term target to 375, a Strong Bull call, the strongest on the Street and am holding the mark during this recent profit taking, and seeing RACE as a buying opportunity.

Ferrari has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price at 243.60.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I am calling it 375 long term, the Top on the Street, and adjusting it to 250/share short term.

A number of large investors have recently bought shares of RACE, and there has been just 1 instance of insider selling over the past yr that we have seen.

The stock is considered defensive in the sector.

