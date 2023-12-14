Wednesday, December 13, 2023
The Fed Falters: Stagnant Growth and Global Comparisons Raise Concerns

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
While the Federal Reserve’s recent decision to hold rates steady might appear like a cautious nod to economic anxieties, beneath the surface lies a deeper story of faltering leadership and questionable growth targets. In the face of global uncertainty, a critical look at the Fed’s approach reveals missed opportunities and a potentially concerning divergence from international peers.

Firstly, the Fed’s fixation on inflation control, while necessary, has come at the cost of sacrificing growth. Aggressive rate hikes, while taming inflation, have also choked off investment and consumer spending, leaving the US economy teetering on the brink of a recession. This focus on one metric comes at the expense of a holistic approach to economic well-being.

Secondly, comparing US growth targets to other major economies paints a sobering picture. China, projected to grow at 5.2% in 2023, India at 6.8%, and the eurozone at 1.5%, all stand in stark contrast to the US’s anemic 1.4% forecast. This stagnation puts the US at a competitive disadvantage in the global arena, hindering technological advancement and job creation.

Growth Comparison Table:

CountryProjected Growth 2023Projected Growth 2024
USA1.4%1.8%
China5.2%5.1%
Russia-3.9%0.8%
Saudi Arabia7.0%4.0%
Eurozone1.5%1.7%
Australia1.8%2.2%
Brazil1.0%1.5%
Japan1.9%1.7%

The table above is a stark reminder of the growing disparity between the US and its competitors. While other nations prioritize policies that fuel innovation and entrepreneurial spirit, the US remains bogged down in short-term inflation anxieties.

Finally, the Fed’s lack of transparency regarding its long-term growth targets raises further concerns. With no clear vision for where the economy should be heading, businesses and investors are left in the dark, further impeding investment and expansion.

In conclusion, the Fed’s current approach to monetary policy is unsustainable. A laser focus on inflation at the expense of growth, coupled with an underwhelming outlook compared to global peers, paints a troubling picture for the future of the US economy. Moving forward, the Fed needs to adopt a more nuanced approach, one that acknowledges the interconnectedness of economic factors and prioritizes holistic growth alongside responsible inflation management. Only then can the US regain its economic leadership and secure a prosperous future for its citizens.

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

