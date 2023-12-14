$QQQ Unveiled: Deciphering the Tech Titan’s Global Reach

Wednesday, December 13, 2023
by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
The Nasdaq-100 (QQQ), a crown jewel of American innovation, might seem like a purely domestic playground for tech giants. But scratch beneath the surface, and you’ll discover a fascinating truth: the QQQ’s heartbeat throbs with the pulse of the global economy. Foreign income and production play a surprisingly intricate role in shaping the performance of this iconic index.

60% of Global Glory: Forget “Made in America.” A staggering 60% of companies within the QQQ generate a portion of their income from international operations and sales. This means an astounding $6 out of every $10 earned by these tech titans flows in from overseas markets. Europe remains the largest source of this foreign revenue, followed by Asia and emerging markets like China and India.

Tech’s Global Supply Chain: This expansive international footprint isn’t just about selling iPhones in London. It’s deeply woven into the very fabric of tech’s global supply chain. From microprocessor fabrication in Taiwan to smartphone assembly in Vietnam, QQQ companies rely on a complex network of international partners for production and component sourcing. This exposes them to the ebbs and flows of foreign currencies, labor costs, and geopolitical events, adding a layer of complexity to their performance.

Beyond Apple and Amazon: While tech’s big names like Apple and Amazon readily come to mind as global players, understanding QQQ’s foreign exposure requires looking beyond the usual suspects. Semiconductor giants like Nvidia and Qualcomm derive a significant portion of their revenue from international markets, particularly for their cutting-edge chips used in everything from smartphones to automobiles. Additionally, software companies like Adobe and Microsoft boast vast global customer bases, generating substantial revenue from overseas subscriptions and licenses.

Investing with Global Vision: Ignoring the QQQ’s foreign exposure is akin to piloting a plane with outdated maps. Understanding where these tech titans operate and generate revenue is crucial for navigating potential risks and opportunities. A sudden trade war with China could impact Apple’s supply chain, while currency fluctuations in Europe might affect Netflix’s international subscriber growth.

Knightsbridge: Your Guide to the Globalized QQQ: Knightsbridge empowers investors with the tools and insights needed to demystify the QQQ’s global complexity. Our data-driven analysis sheds light on foreign income and production percentages for individual companies within the index, allowing you to make informed investment decisions based on a comprehensive understanding of their global footprint.

Remember, the QQQ isn’t just a domestic tech powerhouse – it’s a player on the global stage. With Knightsbridge as your guide, you can confidently navigate the intricacies of this dynamic index and unlock its full potential within your portfolio.

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

