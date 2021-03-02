The Democrat Infrastructure Plan Will be Based on Trump Model

#Democrat #spending #Trump #infrastructure #jobs

Looking beyond the pending $1.9-T aid/relief/stimulus bill, Mr. Biden is laying the groundwork for another Democrat legislative priority. His idea is to boost US infrastructure spending that will run into Republican resistance due to its huge price tag.

Mr. Biden and his team have begun discussions on an outline for an infrastructure package with members of Congress.

Gina McCarthy, Mr. Biden’s national climate adviser, told the AP that the deadly Winter storm in Texas should be a “wake-up call” for the need for energy systems and other infrastructure that are more reliable and resilient.

A White House proposal could come out later this month. It will likely use The Trump Administration model with a pump up in earmarked pork.

It is true that much of America’s infrastructure including roads, bridges, public drinking and water systems, dams, airports, and mass transit systems are in dire need of major restoration after yrs of underfunding, according to the American Society of Civil Engineers. In its Y 2017 Infrastructure Report Card, it gave the national infrastructure an overall grade of D+.

Both chambers of Congress will use as starting points their unsuccessful efforts to get President Trump’s infrastructure bills through the last session.

Mr. Biden talks bigger numbers, and some Democrats are now urging him to bypass Republicans in the closely divided Congress to address a broader range of priorities urged by special interest groups, aka pork.

During his campaign, Mr. Biden pledged to deploy $2-T on infrastructure and clean energy, but the White House has not ruled out an even higher price tag. Mr. Biden’s plan must focus on job creation with investments to boost those workers that have been left behind by closed coal mines and power plants.

